Destiny 2 Lightfall release date, new subclass, content vault, and more

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the next big campaign for the game. This expansion was revealed during the Bungie Showcase and will bring some exciting content for the Guardians.

Not only that, this expansion is set to introduce a brand new Darkness-based subclass in the game. Known as Strand, this subclass will be the fifth subclass in the game. That said, here's everything players need to know about Destiny 2 Lightfall.

When does Destiny 2 Lightfall go live?

As mentioned by Bungie during its showcase event, the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date is set for February 23, 2023. However, fans of the game can pre-order the expansion on Steam and Epic Games right now. Those who pre-order the expansion will receive the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle instantly.

Other than that, those who pre-order Destiny 2 Lightfall will receive all the season passes for the seasons that go live during the expansion. Other than that, there are a lot of changes that Guardians will witness once the new expansion goes live.

Based on what was seen during the showcase, Guardians will be able to harness a new Darkness-based subclass in the game. Besides that, Guardians will discover a new hidden city in the system. The city is known as Neo Luna and is based in Neptune. The city will be attacked by Calus and his Shadow Legion.

A friendly alien race known as the Cloud Striders will help Guardians learn and harness the power of the Strand in Destiny 2. This subclass will focus on a lot of traversals. And unlike the other subclasses in the game, Strand is the only subclass to date that Guardians will use to navigate the streets of the cyberpunk-themed Neo Luna.

Regarding the quality of life changes in the game, Bungie has mentioned that it won't be sending any other expansions to the Destiny Content Vault anymore. Other than that, Guardians can look for groups within the game itself. This in-game LFG is something that the community has applauded because finding a group can sometimes be difficult.

Other than that, Guardians will also be able to save loadouts after Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live. Currently, Guardians have to manually change their gear if they have different gear for different activities. Once the new expansion goes live, Guardians can save their different loadouts and switch their gear on the fly with just one click.

Moreover, Bungie is making more changes to the game so that from Destiny 2 Lightfall onwards, new Lights will have more inclusivity, making the learning curve less steep than what it is currently. Other than that, there should be loads of new missions and at least one new NPC once the new expansion goes live in the game.

There is also a high chance that the Traveler might get attacked by the Witness in Lightfall itself. It will be interesting to see how everything pans out and how Vanguard defends the Great Machine from Witness and Black Fleet.

