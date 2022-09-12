"It makes aiming a non-factor": Destiny 2 community weighs in on the possibility of a Divinity nerf

Divinity is a very popular Trace Rifle in Destiny 2. Originally introduced with the Garden of Salvation raid, this weapon has been the go-to choice for most Guardians running end-game PvE encounters like raids.

It's been three years since Divinity was released, and there have been very little to no changes to its damage output or the debuffs that it applies. This weapon makes melting bosses easy in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 community remains strongly opposed to the Divinity nerf

Saltagreppo @SaltagreppoD2 Divinity nerf discussion:

Hey, this is gonna be a thread.

I've been thinking about a way to nerf Divinity for quite a bit. The gun is basically mandatory for most Boss encounters and it makes aiming a non factor, which is very unhealthy for the game for multiple reasons, such as:

In a recent tweet, an individual known as Saltgreppo took to Twitter to list out the reasons why Divinity should be nerfed in Destiny 2. Salt is no ordinary individual player. He's a part of Clan Elysium, the clan that has won three World's First raid races back-to-back.

Salt believes that Divinity allows players that aren't skilled enough to participate in end-game content like raids. While a part of the community did support his take, many were against the change.

This is some incredibly frustrating stuff to read. This reads like someone who is too good at the game complaining that the high-end content is not hard enough. First, you were calling for nerfs to Resilience, and now you are targeting Divinity.

The majority of the Destiny 2 community felt that Salt was unnecessarily targeting Divinity. He previously found himself in hot waters because he called for a nerf to the Resilience stat in the game. The stat was bugged during the early days of the Season of Plunder, but that's a different story altogether.

Michael Hazell @Techman0



With all due respect, if the game is too easy for you, you are welcome to equip Tier 1 Resilience and not use Divinity in your clears.You are a 3x World's First raider. Just be happy with that and realize that not everyone can or has the time to play on that level.

Some members of the community believe that picking up Divinity is a difficult task. From completing the Garden of Salvation raid to finding all those secret chests in the game, it takes a considerable amount of effort to acquire this weapon in the game. Since it's such a difficult task, the weapon should technically be overpowered.

Fron a filthy casuals perspective. If the weapon isn't good, the challenge of acquisition is overly difficult. Obtaining divinity is a chore. So not only are you limiting DPS from the weilder, but that player is most likely better than average. Not everyone has a cracked team.

Other members of the community mentioned that the problem wasn't with Divinity. Instead, it was a problem with the overall design of the sandbox. They believe that Divinity is part of the meta because the raid bosses are all bullet sponges, making the Trace Rifle a go-to weapon in the game.

Some also countered his arguments by saying that the weapon wasn't mandatory in Destiny 2. If this was the case, then Guardians wouldn't be able to complete any encounters without it. Everyone just uses it because the weapon proves to be viable in most situations.

I disagree because I don't feel it's mandatory and it already has a big downside. You're losing one person's entire dps. It isn't mandatory anywhere it's used a lot because it's useful. If it were mandatory you wouldn't be able to complete encounters otherwise.

The common concern in the Destiny 2 community seems to be the fact that nerfing Divinity would make things difficult for both casuals and hardcore players. However, Salt has always maintained that apart from the Divinity being nerfed, raid bosses should have lower health as well.

Lowering the health of raid bosses should compensate for the Divinity nerf, keeping the difficulty level in check for everyone.

I genuinely don't think you should nerf div, thinking only for the Sherpa community. The change you suggest impacts everybody -- including casuals.

Saltagreppo @SaltagreppoD2 @Joe_Wharram They could nerf Div and reduce bosses hps if needed so casuals are barely affected

As mentioned before, most of the community was opposed to the idea, but some individuals chimed in with suggestions of their own.

I've always liked the idea that divinity needs to have steps to maintain the bubble. It's unrealistic, but adding points on bosses while they're being hit by div to keep the bubble up would be cool. Think of warpriest body, hitting bubbles on head, feet, stomach, etc to maintain

How about for divinity's cage to prod, you (as the divinity user) have to actually always be hitting the crit targets yourself? Could also make it such that div doesn't proc crits against its own cage as well, to make it harder.

Gabiroba @_LeIeo

Gabiroba @_LeIeo

I get it, and it's "fair", but if div gets the nerf FOR THE LOVE OF WORM GODS, buff whisper and make it viable and solid option, I'm sick of rockets and gl's, linears are cool i like the crit "reward"Oh and a darci buff?

It's currently unclear how everything will pan out in the upcoming days. Given that Divinity is so heavily used in most Destiny 2 end-game content, a nerf to the weapon would indeed upset many members of the community.

Bungie is on thin ice right now with respect to this weapon. The developers are already looking into it, and it will be interesting to see the solution they come up with.

