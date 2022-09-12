"It makes aiming a non-factor": Destiny 2 community weighs in on the possibility of a Divinity nerf

Divinity is a very popular Trace Rifle in Destiny 2. Originally introduced with the Garden of Salvation raid, this weapon has been the go-to choice for most Guardians running end-game PvE encounters like raids.
It's been three years since Divinity was released, and there have been very little to no changes to its damage output or the debuffs that it applies. This weapon makes melting bosses easy in Destiny 2.
Destiny 2 community remains strongly opposed to the Divinity nerf
In a recent tweet, an individual known as Saltgreppo took to Twitter to list out the reasons why Divinity should be nerfed in Destiny 2. Salt is no ordinary individual player. He's a part of Clan Elysium, the clan that has won three World's First raid races back-to-back.
Salt believes that Divinity allows players that aren't skilled enough to participate in end-game content like raids. While a part of the community did support his take, many were against the change.
The majority of the Destiny 2 community felt that Salt was unnecessarily targeting Divinity. He previously found himself in hot waters because he called for a nerf to the Resilience stat in the game. The stat was bugged during the early days of the Season of Plunder, but that's a different story altogether.
Some members of the community believe that picking up Divinity is a difficult task. From completing the Garden of Salvation raid to finding all those secret chests in the game, it takes a considerable amount of effort to acquire this weapon in the game. Since it's such a difficult task, the weapon should technically be overpowered.
Other members of the community mentioned that the problem wasn't with Divinity. Instead, it was a problem with the overall design of the sandbox. They believe that Divinity is part of the meta because the raid bosses are all bullet sponges, making the Trace Rifle a go-to weapon in the game.
Some also countered his arguments by saying that the weapon wasn't mandatory in Destiny 2. If this was the case, then Guardians wouldn't be able to complete any encounters without it. Everyone just uses it because the weapon proves to be viable in most situations.
The common concern in the Destiny 2 community seems to be the fact that nerfing Divinity would make things difficult for both casuals and hardcore players. However, Salt has always maintained that apart from the Divinity being nerfed, raid bosses should have lower health as well.
Lowering the health of raid bosses should compensate for the Divinity nerf, keeping the difficulty level in check for everyone.
As mentioned before, most of the community was opposed to the idea, but some individuals chimed in with suggestions of their own.
It's currently unclear how everything will pan out in the upcoming days. Given that Divinity is so heavily used in most Destiny 2 end-game content, a nerf to the weapon would indeed upset many members of the community.
Bungie is on thin ice right now with respect to this weapon. The developers are already looking into it, and it will be interesting to see the solution they come up with.