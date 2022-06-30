How to get the Hollow Denial Legendary Trace Rifle in Destiny 2

The Hollow Denial Trace Rifle is one of the newer Trace Rifles in Destiny 2. Added to the game with the Season of the Haunted, this weapon is a part of the Haunted set, and there are a few ways in which this weapon can be obtained in the game.

Trace Rifles use special ammo, which is why using this weapon might be a bit tricky in situations where there's a scarcity of ammo. However, in regular situations, this weapon can prove to be really useful, especially in PvE activities. Here's how Guardians can get the Hollow Denial Legendary Trace Rifle in Destiny 2.

How to obtain the Hollow Denial Legendary Trace Rifle in Destiny 2

The Hollow Denial Trace Rifle is quite easy to obtain in the game. In order to get this weapon, Guardians will have to complete the public activity known as 'Nightmare Containment' on the Derelict Leviathan. There are four stages to this activity, and if they manage to successfully complete the activity, Guardians will be able to get their hands on some really interesting weapons in the game. The Hollow Denial Legendary Trace Rifle is one of the weapons that drop from these chests.

Alternatively, Guardians can also retrieve this weapon from one of the final chests in the Sever activity. However, both these methods depend heavily on the RNG, so there's a chance that some players might be missing out on this weapon altogether. A surer way to get this weapon is by focusing on Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow on the H.E.L.M in Destiny 2. Interestingly enough, with the correct upgrades to the Crown of Sorrow, Guardians can get their hands on the Deepsight Resonant version of this Legendary Trace Rifle in the game.

Once Guardians have completed 5 successful Deepsight Resonance extractions, they will be able to craft this weapon at the Enclave on Mars. While crafting this weapon, Guardians will be able to pick and choose the perks they want on it, which will allow them to tailor it to their playstyle. Crafting is a nice little mechanic that Bungie has introduced in the game, and with this mechanic in place, Guardians won't be dependent on the RNG anymore when it comes to getting specific rolls in the game. They will be able to craft any weapon they want with perks of their choice.

It's already clear that this weapon can hold its own in the game, and even though Trace Rifles aren't meta just yet, they are slowly getting there.

Destiny 2 Hollow Denial Legendary Trace Rifle God Rolls

Here is a list of rolls that Guardians need to aim for to make the best version of this weapon.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake. With this muzzle, the Hollow Denial gets a +30 to recoil control and a +10 to the weapon handling.

Arrowhead Brake. With this muzzle, the Hollow Denial gets a +30 to recoil control and a +10 to the weapon handling. Battery: Enhanced Battery. This battery increases the size of the magazine on this weapon.

Enhanced Battery. This battery increases the size of the magazine on this weapon. Basic Trait #1: Adaptive Munitions. With this perk, the weapon will adapt and deal equivalent damage to enemy shields that don't match its enemy type.

Adaptive Munitions. With this perk, the weapon will adapt and deal equivalent damage to enemy shields that don't match its enemy type. Basic Trait #2: Killing Tally. With this perk, this weapon will keep dealing increased damage with every kill until it's reloaded or stowed.

While these are some of the few rolls that Guardians can focus on when it comes to this weapon in Destiny 2, there are other rolls as well that they can consider while using this weapon in the game. Guardians can try out all the different roll combinations before picking the best roll that suits them and their playstyle in the game.

