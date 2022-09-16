"Loreley was literally just Godmode": Destiny 2 community reacts to the recent Loreley Splendor nerf

Loreley Splendor was one of the most sought-after Exotics in Destiny 2 for Titans. With this Exotic equipped, Titans were practically unkillable in the game, in both PvE and PvP modes. The intrinsic perk on this item synergized well with the Solar subclass, making it one of the must-haves in the game.

In a recent hotfix that went live, Bungie nerfed the Loreley Splendor Exotic helm. Despite the nerf, the item is still quite potent and can render the Titans hard to kill. Although they're not immortal anymore, they're still bullet sponges. The community, however, remained divided with respect to the nerf. Here's what one of them had to say:

"Loreley was literally just godmode and straight up made you invincible."

Destiny 2 community remains divided on Loreley Splendor nerf

Mr Buarc @MBuarc My reaction to Lorely Splendor nerf My reaction to Lorely Splendor nerf https://t.co/WBPqIehHti

As mentioned above, the community has remained divided on the recent nerfs to Loreley Splendor as this Exotic was integral to several Titan builds in the game. With this nerf, many individuals have been resorting to other in-game Exotics.

Titan Skate @TitanSkate Solar Titan is now utterly useless in pvp due to the nerf of Loreley splendor with no additional help to the rest of the kit. It was already struggling due to its extremely subpar kit but now I would rather use a burnt sandwich than solar Titan in pvp. Solar Titan is now utterly useless in pvp due to the nerf of Loreley splendor with no additional help to the rest of the kit. It was already struggling due to its extremely subpar kit but now I would rather use a burnt sandwich than solar Titan in pvp.

The Solar Titan was extremely powerful with the Loreley Splendor Helm. With this item equipped, the Titans could create a Sunspot where they stand if they're critically injured. While standing in a Sunspot, they would be granted a Restoration buff that healed them instantly.

Before the nerf, Titans received two stacks of this buff. The nerf reduced it to just one stack. Overall, the nerf hasn't made the Exotic completely unusable. As the community has noted, it makes the lives of everyone else, especially those participating in Destiny 2 PvP, easier.

Benj @Benjjjyy



Big win in my books although I'm not sure why it wasn't in the patch notes.. Benj @Benjjjyy Hearing reports of a potential Loreley Splendor/Sunspot stealth nerf? Now granting restoration x1 instead of x2. Can anyone confirm or deny? Big if true Hearing reports of a potential Loreley Splendor/Sunspot stealth nerf? Now granting restoration x1 instead of x2. Can anyone confirm or deny? Big if true Looks like the rumours are indeed true. Thank you to those who confirmed it for me. So Loreley Splendor now only grants restoration x1, not x2. A pretty significant nerf, especially in PvP. Good change.Big win in my books although I'm not sure why it wasn't in the patch notes.. twitter.com/Benjjjyy/statu… Looks like the rumours are indeed true. Thank you to those who confirmed it for me. So Loreley Splendor now only grants restoration x1, not x2. A pretty significant nerf, especially in PvP. Good change.Big win in my books although I'm not sure why it wasn't in the patch notes.. twitter.com/Benjjjyy/statu…

cock @MuItimach So it isnt in the patch notes but lorely splendor is now only giving restoration x1 as opposed to restoration x2, a substantial nerf. thank GOD bruh So it isnt in the patch notes but lorely splendor is now only giving restoration x1 as opposed to restoration x2, a substantial nerf. thank GOD bruh https://t.co/siHrnekQ6G

Dark Zone Ghost 👻 @darkzoneghost @Benjjjyy To be fair it needed it. When you can stand next to golgi and never die because of loreley @Benjjjyy To be fair it needed it. When you can stand next to golgi and never die because of loreley

//♠️Vic-7♠️// @LimitlessVictor @Benjjjyy Can confirm it's only giving 1x Restoration atm. I'm willing to believe it's a bug judging by the exotic description (being completely biased here), however, if it's 1x restoration in PvP then I wouldn't mind, that nerf was definitely needed on that side of things. @Benjjjyy Can confirm it's only giving 1x Restoration atm. I'm willing to believe it's a bug judging by the exotic description (being completely biased here), however, if it's 1x restoration in PvP then I wouldn't mind, that nerf was definitely needed on that side of things.

As mentioned above, most of the community is happy with the nerfs. Moreover, the community believes the Titan class extends beyond a simple Exotic in the game. Being unkillable is fun, but only to a certain extent. Moreover, using just one item repeatedly kills the potential for other builds to make it to the playing field.

Sniper @ItzTheSniper Lorely nerf

Can I get a hell yeah Lorely nerfCan I get a hell yeah

While the community appreciated the nerf, they weren't too happy when Saltagreppo, a popular Destiny 2 content creator, opined on Twitter that Divinity needs a nerf. This stemmed from the fact that with Divinity, aiming wasn't necessary. The community didn't appreciate this opinion, with many individuals asking Saltagreppo to stop using it in-game altogether.

It's yet to be seen whether Bungie plans to nerf Divinity.

Apart from the Exotic nerf, the developers have also introduced a brand new change in-game. Guardians will now be penalized for leaving Casual Control matches in Destiny 2.

Pixels & Polygons @PixelsnPolyg0ns



Quitting should be penalised - although I do hate when Shaxx chastises me after getting dropped from a match because an error code. @tomwarren The mode is called Control - no where does it say casual non-competitive mode wherein you can quit and compromise the integrity of the match.Quitting should be penalised - although I do hate when Shaxx chastises me after getting dropped from a match because an error code. @tomwarren The mode is called Control - no where does it say casual non-competitive mode wherein you can quit and compromise the integrity of the match.Quitting should be penalised - although I do hate when Shaxx chastises me after getting dropped from a match because an error code.

Bungie didn't mention this in the patch notes, either. However, two things have upset the community about this change. The first one is very obvious. The community wasn't happy that such a significant change was left out of the patch notes.

Secondly, the Control matches fall under the ambit of a non-competitive playlist. While quitting a match midway does indeed ruin the integrity of the match, there are various reasons for someone to quit the match. The community is divided on that matter as well.

