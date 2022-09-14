Destiny 2 nerfs Loreley Splendor Helm Titan Exotic this week (2022)

Loreley Splendor Helm, the most-used Exotic in Destiny 2 since its release in The Witch Queen expansion, has been silently nerfed in the latest update.

The community received no patch notes within the official 6.2.0.3 hotfix. However, minutes later, Bungie came forward on Twitter, via their @bungiehelp account, to confirm the change.

Loreley Splendor Helm amplifies the restoration granted by the class' Solar subclass, helping Titans survive major endgame activities. The latest nerf involves reduced restoration after being critically wounded while having the Exotic equipped.

However, the change isn't reported to be drastic since the restoration gained from Loreley was already broken, to begin with.

Loreley Splendor Helm nerf is nothing major, but Destiny 2 players will need to adjust in high-tier content

Titans have always been ahead of the curve, especially in terms of survivability. With the release of Void 3.0, things started to become more fruitful for the class with different buffs, Aspects, and Fragments.

However, Loreley became an instant fan favorite with the Solar subclass due to the ridiculous restoration it provided to players in both Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Destiny 2 pre-nerfed Loreley stats (Image via Light.gg)

The description of the Exotic perk, Cauterizing Flame, reads:

"When you are critically wounded with full class ability energy or when you cast a Barricade, create a Sunspot at your location that has improved restoration effects."

While the Sunspots mentioned in the description used to grant a 2x Restoration buff, players will be getting a 1x buff after the nerf. Hence, after a player's shield gets depleted or the health bar reaches a specific threshold, Loreley Splendor will create the usual Sunspot to heal its users for five seconds.

Loreley Splendor Helm can be obtained by finishing The Witch Queen expansion on Legendary difficulty or by running a Lost Sector solo on Legend or Master.

Having a high Resilience build is recommended while using this piece of armor, as activating its perk relies heavily on the Titan's barricade.

Is Loreley Splendor Helm still viable after the nerf?

Loreley Splendor Helm is an S-tier Exotic armor piece for Titans and is still very much viable for every piece of content in Destiny 2.

It pretty much grants the class its own healing rift with the added benefit of having a shield, which is one of the best defensive combinations in any class.

As mentioned before, the change to Loreley Splendor Helm isn't too drastic and significant, but players will still need to adjust slightly inside high-tier content.

