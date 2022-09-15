Destiny 2 Season of Plunder: Players can now get banned for leaving Casual Control matches

The recent Destiny 2 hotfix addressed a lot of problematic bugs in the game. While it did iron out some persistent issues in the game, it did something else that caused an uproar within the community.

PvP game modes have been a problematic aspect for the developers as the community is unhappy with the way things are in the game right now. This new hotfix introduced yet another aspect, which made them upset.

To make things worse, the change wasn't mentioned in the patch notes either. Here's what caused the uproar within the community after the September 13 Destiny 2 hotfix.

Leaving Casual Control matches midway can now get Guardians banned in Destiny 2

Tom Warren @tomwarren



Bungie: ok we're adding PvP suspensions if you quit games in the Control casual playlist



everyone: everyone: Destiny 2's new Eruption PvP mode is amazing! Great work Bungie!Bungie: ok we're adding PvP suspensions if you quit games in the Control casual playlisteveryone: everyone: Destiny 2's new Eruption PvP mode is amazing! Great work Bungie!Bungie: ok we're adding PvP suspensions if you quit games in the Control casual playlisteveryone: 😒😒😒 https://t.co/DkMPzZwOJr

Earlier, leaving a Casual Control match wouldn't really have much of an effect on Guardians. However, after the recent hotfix, Guardians are now being banned for leaving Casual Control matches before the game has ended. Leaving matches midway through was already an issue that plagued the game mode.

However, given that it's not a competitive mode, no penalty was handed out to Guardians, who left the match incomplete in Destiny 2. Penalties were initially reserved for those who leave competitive matches. However, Bungie seems to have introduced harsh penalties in these casual matches as well.

Further upsetting players was the fact that this change wasn't mentioned in the patch notes. While a certain part of the community was fine with these bans since anyone leaving the match before it concluded compromised the integrity of the match and their team as a whole, a larger part of the community disagreed with it.

According to them, treating the Control mode as a non-competitive mode is wrong because nowhere does it mention that the Control mode is a non-competitive mode. But then again, an entirely different mode known as Survival works on a Glory rank system. This is often regarded as the game's very own PvP mode, akin to the Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner.

Pixels & Polygons @PixelsnPolyg0ns



Quitting should be penalised - although I do hate when Shaxx chastises me after getting dropped from a match because an error code. @tomwarren The mode is called Control - no where does it say casual non-competitive mode wherein you can quit and compromise the integrity of the match.Quitting should be penalised - although I do hate when Shaxx chastises me after getting dropped from a match because an error code. @tomwarren The mode is called Control - no where does it say casual non-competitive mode wherein you can quit and compromise the integrity of the match.Quitting should be penalised - although I do hate when Shaxx chastises me after getting dropped from a match because an error code.

Prior to the launch of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, Bungie spoke extensively about making changes to the matchmaking system used in the game. They stated that Control mode would be the first to experience a brand-new, loose SBMM. This was aimed at trying to fix the overall PvE environment in the game.

Bungie had mentioned bringing in these changes two weeks ago. However, they were supposed to elaborate on the changes they intended to introduce to the Crucible playlist in Destiny 2. This additional information was never made public, and the changes went live without prior notice.

For the most part, this feels like an error on Bungie's side. However, the developers haven't done anything to address the issue just yet. With "This Week At Bungie" soon approaching, the developers will hopefully shed some light on these major changes they brought to Destiny 2 with the recent hotfix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi