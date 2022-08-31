What's included in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition

Call of Duty is all set to release its latest explosive entry into the franchise, Modern Warfare 2. The game will be a direct sequel to MW2019 and picks up right where the previous title left off. The game, just like its predecessor, has generated immense amounts of hype with its reveal trailer as well as campaign gameplay reveals.

It seems like Activision intends to capitalize on this hype by consistently promoting pre-orders for Modern Warfare 2. The pre-order choices can be the base game, a Crossplay Edition, or even the exclusive Vault Edition. The Vault Edition contains many exciting bundles and bonuses to incentivize fans to buy it. If you aren't sure about purchasing the Vault Edition, read ahead to see the benefits you'll receive with it.

What inside the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Addition

In a blog post, Activision mentioned the various additions to the game and what rewards players would have access to. Upon pre-ordering the Vault Edition, the player receives:

Automatic cross-gen compatibility for consoles: The player can play Modern Warfare 2 on either both their Xbox One and Series X or the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. However, this is one reward that PC players will not have access to, due to the PC being a consistent platform.

Early Access to Campaign: Players who have pre-ordered the Vault Edition copy of the game will have a headstart of one whole week for the campaign. Although the game releases on 28 October, these players will have access to it from 20 October instead.

Full Access to Season's Battlepass: Modern Warfare will be a live-service title. Therefore, the game will follow the system of seasonal updates, like others down the line. Players who pre-ordered the Vault Edition will get full access to the premium Battlepass of any one Season in the game's cycle.

50 Battle Pass skips: Players who have pre-ordered the game will have 50 skips in the Battle Pass for any Season.

More XP tokens: Players who purchase the vault edition from the in-game store will receive various tokens to give them a headstart. They will be given access to 10 hours of both Double Weapon XP tokens and Double XP tokens.

Access to Final Judgement Bundle: Players who purchase the Vault Edition will also get full access to the Final Judgement Bundle for Call of Duty Vanguard.

Red Team 141: Players will have access to the iconic members of the newly formed Task Force 141, Ghost, Farah, Price and Soap in red, Ghost themed outfits. They will be available in the form of Multiplayer operators and can be played in the game's multiplayer.

Ghost Legacy Pack: This pack contains content for the game's chronologic predecessor, MW2019. Among many other items, it also grants access to 12 Ghost skins for Call of Duty MW2019's Multiplayer and Warzone.

FJX Cinder Vault: While not a lot is known about this content, Activision states "Preorder the Vault Edition, and get the right tools for the toughest missions." While little is known about it currently, it can be asumed that it is related to the Gunsmith and Activision has said that more information will be released closer to launch.

Access to Open Beta: All Modern Warfare II preorders, digital and physical, will include early access to the game’s Beta. This will allow the players to get a grasp of the game and how it feels before the rest of the community.

Khaled Al-Asad Skin: Pre-orders will also allow the player to get the Khaled Al-Asad outfit in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone for free when the skin releases.

This sort of content adds to the excitement factor and creates hype amongst fans for Modern Warfare 2. The previous iteration, Modern Warfare in 2019, had a phenomenal release and marked the comeback of Call of Duty as a military-genre giant. Due to the game's immersion mixed with intense action, the community is eager for the official release of Modern Warfare 2 on 28 October 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S