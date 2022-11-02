What is the max level cap in Modern Warfare 2 and how to reach it fast?

With the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer now live, there are a lot of little details that players are curious about with the new franchise entry.

One of the biggest questions in the community is what the level cap is in the game. Since the shooter comes with a level progression system that allows you to unlock more weapons and attachments, many in the community are questioning what the actual level cap is in the game.

As of writing, this article shows that the current level cap in Modern Warfare 2 is Military Rank (MR) 55. However, it might differ as more seasons hit the shooter, and Activision continues to drop new content and game modes.

While at first glance it might not look like there are too many levels in the game and the cap is easily achievable, that is not quite the case. There is a fair amount of grind that is required to max out your levels in Modern Warfare 2, and today’s guide will go over some of the best ways to rank up quickly in the game.

How to reach max level cap fast in Modern Warfare 2

Here are a few steps that you can employ to reach the max level cap fast in Modern Warfare 2.

1) Using XP tokens

One of the most reliable ways of leveling up fast in the shooter is to use XP tokens that you might acquire while playing the game. When it’s activated, you will be able to double the number of experience points that you earn in the game.

However, it’s important to note here that XP tokens will only provide a boost for a limited period of time, primarily for two hours. Hence, it’s advised that you use the tokens only when sitting for a long play session so that they are not wasted.

2) Completing challenges

The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer has a lot of daily and weekly challenges that offer a fair amount of XP and other rewards.

These are some of the most reliable ways that will help you level up faster in the shooter, and while some of the challenges might seem a bit too difficult to complete, it isn't something that a bit of grind won't be able to solve.

Apart from the daily challenges, there are a variety of weapon challenges. This helps in your profile level progression and weapon level progression, allowing you to get your hands on more weapons and attachments.

3) Straight-up winning games

The next best way to gain more XP in Modern Warfare 2 is to just win games and play for the objective. Winning games while completing the objectives that that particular mission requires will reward you with a fair chunk of experience points.

If you have an XP token active, you will be able to speedrun through levels by just completing objectives, and reach the max in just a few day’s time.

