Modern Warfare 2 “Multiplayer keeps crashing” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is well into its launch week. While it has garnered an overall positive response from the fan base, there are a few issues that Activision will need to iron out in future updates.

Since launch day, one of the biggest problems the title has been facing has been bugs, and the latest franchise entry seems to be riddled with crashes, errors, and bugs.

One of the more annoying issues is with the “Multiplayer keeps crashing” error, where you cannot queue up for a game in the shooter as the client keeps force shutting.

What makes this issue so difficult to deal with is the fact that there is no permanent fix to the problem as of yet. However, there are a few things you can try to resolve the problem temporarily and queue up for a few games until the error starts to kick in again.

The following guide will go over some of the steps you can take to temporarily solve the “Multiplayer keeps crashing” error in Modern Warfare 2.

Unpacking the “Multiplayer keeps crashing” error in Modern Warfare 2

To be able to temporarily stop the multiplayer client from crashing in Modern Warfare 2, there are a few things that you will be able to do

1) Update the GPU drivers

The first step you will be required to invest in is updating the graphics drivers for your GPU. Irrespective of the fact that if you are using an Nvidia or AMD card, you will need to update their driver versions to the latest patch to be able to deal with the multiplayer crashing issue.

The Nvidia and AMD desktop software can check for the latest drivers and update your card. All you will have to do is run “Check for Updates” and then patch the files.

You can even visit their official website and manually download the required version.

2) Checking file integrity

The game is likely crashing because there are a few corrupt Modern Warfare 2 files in the installation directory. This happens quite often during the installation and patching process, and the best way to deal with it would be to scan through all the files and then fix the corrupt ones.

The Steam and the Battle.net launcher will have the option to scan and fix files. You will need to go to the concerned game and make your way to the settings option of it. There you will find the option to scan and fix. Upon clicking on it, a process will run that will automatically go through all the installed files and replace the corrupted ones.

3) Updating or re-installing Modern Warfare 2

One of the best ways to root out the multiplayer crashing issue in Modern Warfare 2 will be to update the game to the latest version or re-install it from scratch. While the latter may seem like a rather drastic step, many in the community have felt that it was one of the solutions that did the trick.

4) Checking the game servers and waiting for a hotfix

The multiplayer might be crashing because the shooter’s servers face an issue or are down due to maintenance. The best thing to do then is wait for Activision to bring the servers back online or release a hotfix that directly and permanently deals with the error.

