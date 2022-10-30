Modern Warfare 2 'Dev Error 6144': Possible fixes and more

The latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 officially launched earlier this weekend and has built up quite a buzz in the gaming community for its high-octane gameplay and stunning cinematic graphics. While pre-order players had their share of fun playing the campaign early last week, the overall review for the same turned out to be underwhelming.

Not exactly a worthy successor to the 2019 game, but MW2 has its own moments with the story as well as the gunplay mechanics. Now that the game is available for everyone across the globe, players are logging in in huge numbers to experience the much-awaited multiplayer modes and are maxing out their guns while they wait for season 1 and Warzone 2.0 to arrive next month.

However, not everything is as perfect as it seems about the new COD title as players are experiencing multiple glitches and errors while trying to matchmake into a multiplayer lobby or get into a match. Most commonly, these bugs cause players to get kicked in the middle of matchmaking or while they are in a match and strange error codes show up on the screen.

Recently, an error code "Dev Error 6144" is being experienced by several players worldwide and they have no clue how to fix it.

Modern Warfare 2 latest bug "Dev Error 6144" can be fixed with two methods

The latest bug in Modern Warfare 2 comes in the form of 'Dev Error 6144,' which usually pops up on the player's screen when they are kicked out of the multiplayer lobby or the matchmaking fails. While some players think that this has to do with their account level or the game's copy, there are simple possible fixes you can do to get back into the game and remove this error.

Here are a few methods you can use to remove this error from MW2:

1) Quit Multiplayer mode and restart the game

As soon as the error shows up on your screen, all you have to do is press the "Exit" button shown in the error box. Now, quit the multiplayer mode of the game and head to Modern Warfare 2's main menu. Next, you need to quit the game and wait a bit in your launcher. After a while, start the game once again and try to log in and reconnect to the game's servers.

Your error will now be fixed and you will be able to matchmake in Multiplayer lobbies again. This error is an official fix suggested by Activision to get back in the game. If the error still persists, try to repeat the method until the game allows you to log in.

2) Check your internet connection

Another possible fix for this error is to make sure you have a stable internet connection and are able to connect to the game's servers whenever you log in. Sometimes, a bad connection can result in getting kicked out of matchmaking lobbies due to the high latency you might experience in the game.

These were all possible fixes for the "Dev Error 6144" error in Modern Warfare 2. However, if the issue still persists, you can try contacting Activision Support on their official site and submitting a ticket. Although the process of fixing a bug can be hectic and annoying, the sweet result of patience will only lead you and Task Force 141 to victory.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with pre-access rewards granted to those who pre-ordered the game.

