Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally been released worldwide on all platforms today, and as it goes with most releases, Infinity Ward is receiving many bug complaints. PC players are experiencing more problems than console ones, but the developers have acknowledged it and are working on it.

One issue is more frustrating than the others, which causes the game to completely crash when players are in the same party. This is a random occurrence and takes away one of the main features of Call of Duty, which is playing with friends.

Modern Warfare 2 PC players are experiencing game crashes, but it's being looked into

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We're aware of some players experiencing crashes when partied up. Please stay tuned as we investigate the issue. We're aware of some players experiencing crashes when partied up. Please stay tuned as we investigate the issue.

As millions of players are currently online on all platforms and are playing cross-play, some bugs are bound to happen. The developers will most probably have a list of such glitches that they need to urgently fix and this one is high on the list. Infinity Ward has already resolved some other issues that the users were experiencing and has been updating the community on Twitter.

The issue is being reported more often by Modern Warfare 2 players while in Multiplayer with their friends. For now, one can move to other available game modes like Special Ops, to avoid crashes more often.

The cause has not been stated by Infinity Ward, and players do not know how to avoid doing it in-game. Currently, the only solution is for them to play solo, which goes against the fun. However, having the game crash from time to time is more infuriating.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD I’ve crashed 7 times on PC already (playing in a party with friends)



Anyone else? I’ve crashed 7 times on PC already (playing in a party with friends)Anyone else?

Players with friends in the same party can also play private matches, a feature available to everyone at launch. They also have the ability to customize the game mode with dedicated servers and have custom rules such as respawn delay, toggle weapon ping, toggle weapon mounting, and more.

Since this is a server-side problem, the usual bug-fixing solutions will not work such as re-installing the game, restarting the PC, restarting the router, re-installing drivers, and playing the game with all settings turned to the lowest. Players will have to wait until Infinity Ward releases a hotfix to fix this issue and allow them to play Modern Warfare 2 with their friends on different platforms.

The first major update coming to Modern Warfare 2 is set for November 16 and most of the urgent bugs and glitches are expected to be fixed with it. However, players can expect this specific issue to be fixed in the next couple of days.

Poll : 0 votes