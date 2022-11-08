Modern Warfare 2 expected to get full premium content as part of Call of Duty's 2023 release

Call of Duty fans will be happy to know that Activision has officially announced a full premium content release for next year, possibly as part of Modern Warfare 2. After the massive success that Modern Warfare 2 has garnered over the past few days, it comes as no surprise that an announcement similar to this would drop any second, and now, it is finally coming true.

The franchise had previously stated that there will be no new Call of Duty games since the 2023 release, leaving the community bummed. After the introduction of the AAA FPS franchise, this will be the first time in a year with no Call of Duty title. However, fans can now be assured that they will get a taste of the premium Call of Duty in 2023.

Call of Duty's next premium release will be part of Modern Warfare 2 in 2023

Modern Warfare 2 has become the fastest-selling Call of Duty title in the franchise's history within just ten days of its release. While the success has exceeded all expectations, fans have been wondering about the future of their beloved franchise. In their recent financial release, Activision stated:

“with plans for next year including the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms.”

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier @charlieINTEL Man lol you keep falling for the same PR language. It's a continuation of Modern Warfare II. It's called a full premium release because they're probably going to market and sell it as a $70 game with new single- and multiplayer content. But it's more MWII @charlieINTEL Man lol you keep falling for the same PR language. It's a continuation of Modern Warfare II. It's called a full premium release because they're probably going to market and sell it as a $70 game with new single- and multiplayer content. But it's more MWII

While information about the content and other expected details have not yet been revealed, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier revealed some information that might give us an idea about the forthcoming content.

According to Jason, the 2023 premium content is "more MWII", which means the story might possibly go forward with new multiplayer content and will likely be almost a new game as part of MW 2. Sledgehammer Games is developing a content expansion and the game is expected to be priced at $70, like a full game every year.

The expansion will have "a lot of content" and most likely be $70



Treyarch's next Call of Duty is still in 2024 NEW: Sledgehammer Games is developing the "paid" content expansion for Modern Warfare II, releasing in 2023, per @jasonschreier The expansion will have "a lot of content" and most likely be $70Treyarch's next Call of Duty is still in 2024 NEW: Sledgehammer Games is developing the "paid" content expansion for Modern Warfare II, releasing in 2023, per @jasonschreier The expansion will have "a lot of content" and most likely be $70 Treyarch's next Call of Duty is still in 2024

While Activision releases Call of Duty titles every year, many of the games are criticized by the community for being rushed and unfinished. To fix the situation, the gaming publisher previously decided to have no releases for next year and a full content update for Modern Warfare 2 for two more years. However, the recent success of Modern Warfare 2 is too big to sacrifice a year of paid content and fans can expect to see a new Call of Duty game next year.

