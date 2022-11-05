When will Warzone 2.0 be released? DMZ, Al Mazrah, cross platform, and more

Call of Duty's ultimate battle royale experience, Warzone 2.0 is almost around the corner and is set to release on November 16. While the last Warzone has been a massive success since its launch in 2020, there is no doubt that the community is eagerly waiting for the new one to be released.

With a brand-new shared engine in Modern Warfare 2, new maps, and mechanics, the battle royale will surely provide a plethora of content at launch. If fans are wondering when the game is coming or if it's going to be a free-to-play title like its predecessor, here is all the information that they need to go through.

Warzone 2.0 will feature swimming and boats for the very first time

Warzone 2.0 will be released on November 16 alongside Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2, which is likely to be a shared season with the game. With new battle passes, operators, cosmetics, and more, there is a chunk of new items that players can look forward to.

Al Mazrah is the capital of Adal in Call of Duty

Warzone 2.0 will feature a brand new map called Al Mazrah. Individuals who have played Modern Warfare 2 already got a taste of the map prior to the release of the game.

The fictional map is the capital of Adal in Call of Duty. With fascinating architecture, rusty villages, and a lot of points of interest, the map is the perfect host for battle royale. Some parts of the map are already playable in Modern Warfare 2's Ground War and Invasion modes.

Al Mazrah was also featured in the latest Modern Warfare 2 campaign and played a pivotal role in the story going forward.

DMZ mode will be similar to other extraction-based games

Warzone 2.0 will not just be the ultimate battle royale experience for fans this time. Call of Duty has also confirmed the release of DMZ alongside Warzone 2.0 and the mode will be a part of the playlist in-game.

DMZ is Call of Duty's take on extraction-type shooters like Escape from Tarkov. While there have been numerous leaks about the mode floating all over the community, Call of Duty only confirmed a handful of information regarding what's coming with it.

However, fans can expect that the mode will be similar to other extraction-based games, where players will fight against other individuals and enemies to complete objectives. Hence, the mode will be a PvP and PvE experience at the same time. This mode is the perfect blend for players who like to play both Co-ops and multiplayer.

The mode will likely be free-to-play as it is a part of Warzone 2.0 from the launch and as all the reports suggest, this mode will also be played on the map, Al Mazrah. More news about DMZ will come soon with the release date getting closer.

Warzone 2.0 also features swimming and boats for the very first time in the game's history. In the last game, water was completely inaccessible until the release of Caldera. However, players were not able to swim in Warzone. They could only walk in shallow parts and there was no mechanism to connect with water.

The game will also share the same gunsmith system as Modern Warfare 2. With weapon trees, attachment tuning, and much more, the next battle royale will be much more customizable and players will have the ability to choose the guns depending on their play style.

This will surely add more variety to the game than ever before. The game will be cross-platform just like the last one. It will also feature cross-progression between Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 and will be enabled after the game launches on November 16.

Poll : 0 votes