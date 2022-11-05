Warzone 2.0 is scheduled to be released globally on November 16 after the successful launch of Activision’s latest title, Modern Warfare 2. The game quickly gained the attention of the entire community as players started grinding it thoroughly for rewards.

Developers have confirmed the existence and upcoming survival game mode, DMZ, which is supposedly the publisher’s vision of Call of Duty’s own Escape from Tarkov game mode. There have been multiple leaks before the confirmation and fans started spinning theories on how the game mode may shape up and what impact it could entail for the upcoming Battle Royale.

Warzone 2.0 is going to be a free-to-play Battle Royale game exactly like its predecessor. The game will take place on a brand new map called “Al Mazrah” accompanied by entirely new combat and movement mechanics.

Warzone 2.0 DMZ is short for Demilitarized Zone

Warzone 2.0 is expected to be a step forward in the direction of realism and player immersion with the introduction of real combat movements across the ground, air, and even water. Mixing in more advanced AIs that act differently after considering the player’s positioning and play style makes it feel like they are attacking heavily guarded areas.

DMZ is short for Demilitarized Zone and refers to cease-fire areas that do not allow any form of Military activity. The publishers will introduce a mode similar to Escape from Tarkov alongside Warzone 2.0 as a survival game mode.

DMZ game mode will supposedly have both PvP and PvE modes

Although the community has some idea about how Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is being shaped, there is no confirmation on any of the intel considering that no official game play or announcements have been made. This game mode will feature the entirety of Warzone 2.0’s “Al Mazrah” map for all the players where they can drop in and choose how and which missions they want to approach.

New leaks about the DMZ mode imply that fans can choose from a set of different options to play the game mode. The map will be filled with advanced AIs that can discern if the fight is worth taking or if they should avoid it to gain an advantage over the players.

The game mode is supposedly going to have both PvP and PvE modes where players can select options that tend to their comfort zones to be able to enjoy this sandbox game mode, as Infinity Ward developers have confirmed in the past.

Possible missions and objectives

The most evident leaks imply the presence of many objectives that players can choose to complete and extract from the battlefield. These objectives can include missions like escaping with certain enemy weapons, securing a certain amount of cash from around the map, gaining intel from heavily guarded areas, or even securing SAM sites. Players will be able to save and carry over their loot from one match to the other should they survive.

There are also indications of sabotage-type missions that aim to obstruct the movement of AIs around some of the map areas that they will be deployed to protect. The community is expecting the DMZ mode to be a fair competitor of Escape from Tarkov, given that the game mode has been in development for a long time.

Similarly, players can also choose to play against AIs only and there may be the option of adjusting the difficulty of the otherwise lethal soldiers. We can assume that the PvE mode will be purely exploration-centric and the loot secured from these matches will not carry over to avoid unfair advantages against other players.

This concludes everything that is known so far about the DMZ mode that will be released together with Warzone 2.0. It is important to note that the above discussion is based on leaks and theories and hence cannot be confirmed without any official announcements.

Fans can expect to see news about the DMZ mode closer to November 16 as Warzone 2.0 is gearing up for its launch.

Poll : 0 votes