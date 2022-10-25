Warzone 2.0 leak hints at a new Resurgence map for mid-2023

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is scheduled for a November 16 release, along with the first season of Modern Warfare 2. Taking players to an all-new era of Call of Duty, Warzone 2.0 will be a free-to-play battle-royale experience on all supporting platforms.

While players await Warzone 2.0's release, which introduces Al Mazrah, the largest Warzone map to date, the latest leak suggests that development for a "Resurgence" map is planned with a scheduled release of mid-2023.

Latest leak suggests a Resurgence map for Warzone 2.0 is planned for a mid-2023 release

Players should expect a new Warzone map in mid-2023 (Image via Activision)

The latest leak comes from Twitter user @TheGhostOfHope, who claims that the developers Beenox and Toys for Bob are set to develop a brand new "Resurgence" map for Warzone 2.0. Furthermore, the two are in talks with Infinity Ward and Raven Software, who will be guiding them in its development.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope EXCLUSIVE: Beenox & Toys for Bob to develop a Resurgence Map for Warzone 2.0 set to release in Mid 2023. Infinity Ward & Raven to help direct it with Infinity Ward leading the narrative & Raven consulting on gameplay ideas. EXCLUSIVE: Beenox & Toys for Bob to develop a Resurgence Map for Warzone 2.0 set to release in Mid 2023. Infinity Ward & Raven to help direct it with Infinity Ward leading the narrative & Raven consulting on gameplay ideas. https://t.co/d84yev27vz

Infinity Ward has been the developer of numerous COD titles, including Modern Warfare 2019, Warzone and the remake of Modern Warfare 2. Meanwhile, Raven Software is responsible for co-developing all COD games starting with Call of Duty: Black Ops.

If the rumors are true, then Beenox and Toys for Bob are developing a new map that not only alludes to major plans with Warzone 2.0, but also the development of new COD titles under Infinity Ward and Raven Software's supervision. The aforementioned tweet suggests that Infinity Ward will help in leading the narrative and Raven Software will consult on gameplay ideas.

The development of a resurgence map would also solidify previous tweets, which suggested that Warzone might remove the current selections, Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, with the arrival of Warzone 2.0. This would leave Caldera as the only playable map.

Resurgence mode allows players to return even after being eliminated (Image via Activision)

Resurgence has been a much-loved game mode in Warzone, allowing one to return after being eliminated, as long as a single teammate survives. Activision removing the said game mode and maps would be a bold move to transition players into their latest battle-royale.

While a mid-2023 release for resurgence might be great late for Warzone 2.0 to maximize retention, @TheGhostOfHope has previously claimed the addition of Warzone 2.0's next map after Al Mazrah, whether that could be a potential map for the Resurgence game mode is yet to be seen.

Hope has also been previously proven right in the past regarding multiple leaks, including the development of Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode, the return of the 'Roze' operator with Modern Warfare 2 and much more.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, both on Battle.Net and Steam.

Poll : 0 votes