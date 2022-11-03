Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been live on several platforms for some time now and players from all over the world are grinding hard to to get their hands on the weapons, attachments and camos that they desire.

The latest offering in the series comes with an extensive armory of weapons and attachments. Activision has released Modern Warfare 2 with more than fifty weapons for players to explore and unlock. However, this large list of guns and attachments is also creating confusion amongst players since the game's meta has not been established yet.

However, if players are searching for a robust weapon platform to excel in mid-to-long-range engagements in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mod, then they should definitely give the TAQ-V battle rifle a try. The article below will detail the unlocking conditions for this weapon and provide its best loadout for players to use.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

How to unlock TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2 and its best loadout

The TAQ-V battle rifle in Modern Warfare 2 is one of the three weapons in the Tactique Verte Platform. This gun is the in-game version of the FN SCAR-H from the Belgian FN Herstal weapon manufacturer. It is the battle rifle version of the SCAR-L, a famous weapon in the Modern Warfare series, and fires a higher caliber bullet compared to its lighter counterpart.

Modern Warfare 2 Tactique Verte weapon platform (Image via Activision)

To unlock the TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2 players have to complete the following steps:

Players need to reach Rank 11 to unlock the TAQ-56 assault rifle, which is the first weapon of the tech tree.

Then, they will need to level up the TAQ-56 to level 11 to unlock the receiver for TAQ-V.

Players should also max-rank the other weapons in the Tactique Verte tech tree if they wish to get their hands on the best attachments for the TAQ-V.

Best loadout for TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2

Boasting a fire rate of 571 rounds per minute and a muzzle velocity of 660 m/s, even the stock TAQ-V is a lethal weapon choice in Modern Warfare 2. This fully automatic battle rifle can absolutely melt enemies with just a few bullets. If a player has good aim, they can drop their opponents even faster by quickly landing two clean headshots.

The higher rate of fire of the TAQ-V than its other counterparts in the battle-rifle category will ensure that the players get a jaw-dropping time-to-kill (TTK) and have a blast while faming enemies in online matches.

Being a fully automatic battle rifle, the TAQ-V does suffer from slightly higher recoil and has stability issues while firing. These disadvantages can be mitigated to an extent by equipping the gun with the following attachments:

Barrel - 18" Precision-6 Barrel

Laser - Corio LAZ-44 V3

Corio LAZ-44 V3 Optics - Chronen Mini Red Dot / Chronen Mini Pro

Chronen Mini Red Dot / Chronen Mini Pro Rear Grip - Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

Best loadout for TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The 18" Precision-6 Barrel helps in improving the damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire of the gun. This attachment is the most important part of this build and transforms the battle rifle into a beast when it comes to mid-to-long-range engagements. Additionally, the hip-fire accuracy bonus allows players to excel with this gun in close-range combat.

The Corio LAZ-44 V3 laser and the Demo Cleanshot Grip improve the responsiveness of this weapon by increasing its ADS and sprint to fire speed. The laser attachment provides a bonus to the aiming stability as well, thereby improving the control stats of this gun.

This control is further improved by equipping the gun with the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel attachment. Adding this directly enhances the control aspect of the gun by boosting the aiming idle stability, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization.

Finally, both the Chronen Mini Red Dot and the Chronen Mini pro are excellent sights for this battle rifle. If required, players can use other scopes with higher magnification like the VLK 4x optics and Forge Tac Delta 4 sights while playing on bigger maps in the game.

Presently, this is the best loadout for the TAQ-V battle rifle in Modern Warfare 2. This loadout is specially tuned to improve the responsiveness and recoil control of the weapon. This is a very effective gun platform for players to use in the latest title from Activision.

Poll : 0 votes