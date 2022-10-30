Best loadout for Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 comes with a brand new weapon and gunsmith system, and quite a few players are confused as to what to use in their matches. As everyone knows, the title has gone live with 51 weapons for gamers to try. Players need to learn how to use guns depending on the combat situation they're in.

For instance, an AR will be good to use for mid-long-range combat, whereas sub-machine guns will be ideal for close-quarters ones. The Fennec 45 is a beast when it comes to up-close gunfights. With the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2 being filled with smaller maps, this SMG is an absolutely dominant option for gamers to try.

Exploring best attachments for Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2

In Modern Warfare 2, Fennec can easily be regarded as one of the best close-range weapons that players can get their hands on. This gun has one of the fastest time-to-kills (TTKs) in the title and can melt opponents within 20 meters in the blink of an eye.

The Fennec features a very low recoil, making it the ideal SMG for new players. Along with that, the firearm also boasts a jaw-dropping fire rate of 1,091 rounds per minute. Its rate of fire is among the fastest in the title.

However, it is the high fire rate of the gun that gives rise to a glaring con. Due to the speed at which bullets are fired from the weapon, as well as its low damage per bullet, this firearm has a very low damage count per magazine. This means that players will have to reload it after every one or two eliminations.

But, if one is able to adapt or work with this downside, they will have a weapon at hand that will make their opponents tremble in fear.

The base version of Fennec 45 is already a very powerful SMG; however, adding the following attachments will increase its lethality by a significant margin.

Muzzle - Bruen Cubic Comp/XTEN Razor Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp/XTEN Razor Comp Optics - Chronen Mini Pro

Chronen Mini Pro Stock - FTAC Stock Cap

FTAC Stock Cap Underbarrel - FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip - Fennec Stippled Grip

Fennec 45 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Bruen Cubic Comp and XTEN Razor Comp both work quite well with Fennec 45. These muzzle attachments do the same thing: they help increase vertical and horizontal recoil control. As such, players can use whichever attachment they have unlocked.

The Chronen Mini Pro is a blue dot sight in Modern Warfare 2. This optic is fast becoming a favorite among pros when it comes to sights used for close-range combat.

The FTAC Stock Cap is the MW2 equivalent of Removed Stock from Modern Warfare 2019. As such, it provides improvements in terms of aiming down sight, movement and sprint-to-fire speed, as well as offers additional improvements to hip-fire accuracy. However, these benefits come at the cost of recoil control while aiming, aiming stability, and finch resistance.

But the other two attachments will help negate these cons by a significant margin. The Sharkfin underbarrel will increase the aiming idle stability of the gun drastically, and the Stippled grip will help improve the overall recoil control of the weapon.

This is the best loadout for Fennec 45 is Modern Warfare 2. Players should definitely give this gun a try, as it will quickly become a top competitor in title's close-range meta.

How to unlock Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2

In Modern Warfare 2, the Fennec 45 has a very straightforward unlock condition. Players will just level up their profile to Rank 25 to access this beast of an SMG. However, grinding up to level 25 is not an easy task to achieve quickly. This is why gamers can play modes like Search and Destroy, Domination, Headquarters, and Ground Wars to quickly farm XP to level up their profiles.

Once the gamer has reached the required level, they will weapon unlock permanently. However, players are also requested to quickly get this SMG to its maximum level quickly to obtain the best attachments for it.

Poll : 0 votes