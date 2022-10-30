Best loadout for Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2

Despite having multiple issues at launch, Modern Warfare 2 has seen a jaw-dropping number of active players diving into the various game modes the title offers. However, to enjoy gunfights to the fullest and not get farmed by their opponents, players need the knowledge of the best guns in the game and their most effective loadouts.

This article will dive into the best loadout for the Lachmann-556, which is regarded by many as one of the best all-rounder assault rifles (ARs) currently available in Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2

How to unlock Lachmann 556 (Image via YouTube/Hero)

Before diving into the best build for Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2, it is important to assess the unlock condition for the assault rifle. To access the Lachmann-556, players must first unlock the Lachmann 762 by reaching Rank 16. Once a player has unlocked the Lachmann-762, they need to level up the gun to level 13 to unlock the receiver for the Lachmann-556.

However, players are advised to unlock the entire Lachmann family tech tree to get their hands on the best attachments for Lachmann-556.

Best attachments for Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2

Among the competent assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2, the Lachmann 556 is among the best in the business. Plenty of players are already considering this rifle as the successor to Grau 5.56 from the previous title of the series.

This AR is suitable for engaging enemies at close to mid-range, sporting a base fire rate of 741 rounds per minute and a muzzle velocity of 590m/s. However, to get a better performance from the gun and deliberately get a better TTK, one has to equip the gun with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Echoline GS-X

Echoline GS-X Barrel - Lach-12 Barrel

Lach-12 Barrel Optics - Chronen Mini Red-dot

Chronen Mini Red-dot Underbarrel - FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine - 40-Round Mag

Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann-556 loadout (Image via YouTube/Hero)

The setup for Lachmann-556 is mainly optimized for improved recoil control and stability while firing.

The Echoline GS-X muzzle improves the recoil smoothness, thus reducing the visual recoil of the gun while firing. Along with this, the muzzle attachments also reduce the sound produced by the gun when the bullet leaves the barrel.

The Lach-12 is one of the smaller barrels available for the gun. It increases the weapon's aim and movement speed by a significant margin. This barrel will improve the response time of the operators and make the gun snappier.

The Sharkfin underbarrel will improve the aim idle stability of the gun, thus reducing the gun's sway while the operators are aiming down the sight.

Along with these three attachments, the AR must be equipped with a 40-round mag to improve the weapon's performance. The gun eats through bullets quite quickly due to its high fire rate. As such, an extended magazine is necessary for optimal performance.

Lastly, Chronen Mini Red-dot provides a clean red-dot sight for the gun and helps aim in on targets in close to medium-range gunfight engagements. However, players can choose any other sight available according to their preference. Choosing optics is a very personal choice for players, and they should always use whatever they are comfortable with.

This is the best build for Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2. It will provide users with an assault rifle with a sub-machine gun-like mobility and response time, making it one of the best ARs for any of the smaller maps of the title.

