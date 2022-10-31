Best loadout for SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 is currently live on all platforms and the latest offering of Activision has tons of new content for the player base to chew on.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes with several new features for players to explore, and among them, the weapons and gunsmiths have seen a massive overhaul from that of the previous title. As such, players need to understand the new system and know which weapons to use in their matches.

Gamers who are searching for a hard-hitting, yet snappy sniper rifle, look no further, as the SP-X 80 is definitely the ideal choice for that quick one-hit elimination.

SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2 can achieve elimination in just one bullet

The SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2 is a bolt-action sniper rifle that is quickly gaining infamy due to its immense potential for quickscope. This gun also hits like a truck and can achieve elimination in just one bullet to the upper half of the opponent’s body.

The base rifle can easily be considered a very powerful weapon platform, however, adding in some effective attachments will improve the lethality of the sniper rifle by a significant margin.

Modern Warfare 2 SP-X 80 loadout (image via YouTube/KiaH)

The most effective loadout for SP-X 80 is as follows:

Barrel - 18.5" Bryson LR Factory

18.5" Bryson LR Factory Laser - Corio LAZ-44 V3

Corio LAZ-44 V3 Stock - PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Rear Grip - Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt - FSS ST87 Bolt

This build for the SP-X 80 is mainly tuned to reduce the aim-down sight time.

The 18.5" Bryson LR Factory barrel helps in improving hip-fire control along with providing a massive increment in the aim-down sight speed. Along with this, the Corio LAZ-44 V3 laser also boosts the aim down sight speed by a significant margin.

The PVZ-890 Tac Stock increases the overall mobility of the gun by adding to the aim down sight, sprint, and crouch movement speed. This attachment ensures that the operator has enough mobility to move around the map with ease while equipped with this sniper.

The Schlager Match Grip further improves the response time with this weapon by increasing the sprint to fire and aim down sight speed. This will ensure that the operator is able to quickly aim their sights at the enemy and send them for a respawn before they are able to react.

Lastly, the FSS ST87 Bolt plays a very important role in the build as it increases the rate of fire of the sniper rifle. This is achieved by improving upon the rechambering time while using this bolt.

This is one of the best builds for the SP-X 80. Players who love to quickscope their opponents with a sniper rifle must give this weapon and the mentioned attachments a try.

How to unlock the SP-X 80 Sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the SP-X 80 is a very hard grind in Modern Warfare 2. To unlock the Sniper rifle, players will have to complete the following steps:

Reach Level 7 to unlock the SP-R 208

Once SP-R 208 reaches level 16, it unlocks SA-B 50

Levelling up the SA-B 50 to level 17 unlocks LA-B 330

Once LA-B 330 reaches level 17, then the SP-X 80 finally unlocks

