Treyarch's upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops title to reportedly get a two-year cycle

A recent Call of Duty leak by credible leaker TheGhostOfHope has fans excited. In a recent tweet, the leaker stated that Activision had approved the budget for a two-year lifecycle for Treyarch's upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops title.

This news, along with the previously leaked artwork of the title, gives the community some much-needed information about Treyarch's upcoming offering. The news about the lifecycle also gives players an idea about the scope of development and variety of content they can expect from the next Black Ops title.

What does a two-year lifecycle mean for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops?

Hope @TheGhostOfHope UPDATE ON COD2024



Treyarch have had their budgets approved for a 2 year lifecycle on their next installment as part of Activision | Blizzard’s 3 year budget cycle. Activision are hedging their bets on MWII doing well financially as well as the infrastructure of COD 2.0. UPDATE ON COD2024Treyarch have had their budgets approved for a 2 year lifecycle on their next installment as part of Activision | Blizzard’s 3 year budget cycle. Activision are hedging their bets on MWII doing well financially as well as the infrastructure of COD 2.0. 🚨 UPDATE ON COD2024 🚨Treyarch have had their budgets approved for a 2 year lifecycle on their next installment as part of Activision | Blizzard’s 3 year budget cycle. Activision are hedging their bets on MWII doing well financially as well as the infrastructure of COD 2.0. https://t.co/9SDfwYmaro

According to TheGhostOfHope, the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops, which is scheduled to be released in 2024, will have a two-year lifecycle that is similar to that of the new Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 is being released with tons of new content and gameplay mechanics that hope to deliver a brand-new polished Call of Duty experience. As such, it can be speculated that the upcoming Black Ops title will also feature content of a similar scope due to the games having a similar development period and lifecycle.

Based on previous leaks, the storyline of the upcoming Black Ops is based around the Gulf War. Thus, players will expect a good campaign along with robust multiplayer modes. Additionally, since the game is a Black Ops title, players will also be looking forward to a dedicated Zombie mode.

Apart from this, fans also expect the return of a new iteration of the Zombie Chronicles (BO3) as part of the Year 2 content.

The previously leaked artwork of the 2024 Black Ops featured the infamous F-117 Nighthawk fighter jet parked in a hidden hanger. As such, it can also be speculated that the upcoming Black Ops might end up featuring aerial combat or recon similar to the ones present in the original iteration of the title.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Hope @TheGhostOfHope UPDATE ON COD2024



Treyarch have had their budgets approved for a 2 year lifecycle on their next installment as part of Activision | Blizzard’s 3 year budget cycle. Activision are hedging their bets on MWII doing well financially as well as the infrastructure of COD 2.0. UPDATE ON COD2024Treyarch have had their budgets approved for a 2 year lifecycle on their next installment as part of Activision | Blizzard’s 3 year budget cycle. Activision are hedging their bets on MWII doing well financially as well as the infrastructure of COD 2.0. 🚨 UPDATE ON COD2024 🚨Treyarch have had their budgets approved for a 2 year lifecycle on their next installment as part of Activision | Blizzard’s 3 year budget cycle. Activision are hedging their bets on MWII doing well financially as well as the infrastructure of COD 2.0. https://t.co/9SDfwYmaro Activision wont make a final decision for another 12-18 months & what Microsoft chooses to do is up in the air still assuming the deal goes through. Ultimately Treyarch is working off the assumption of 2 years. Things can change so keep that in mind with this. twitter.com/theghostofhope… Activision wont make a final decision for another 12-18 months & what Microsoft chooses to do is up in the air still assuming the deal goes through. Ultimately Treyarch is working off the assumption of 2 years. Things can change so keep that in mind with this. twitter.com/theghostofhope…

TheGhostOfHope also stated in a follow-up post that the decision to stick to a two-year life cycle will only get confirmed after the deal between Microsoft and Activision goes through. However, according to the leaker, Treyarch is currently working under the assumption that the upcoming title will receive a two-year lifecycle.

This news contradicts the leaked 2025 release date of the Call of Duty title from Sledgehammer. This is because Treyarch's title is supposed to have a lifecycle until 2026, as per this leak.

This information comes from various leaks by community members. None of them have been officially verified by Activision, and as such, players are asked to take them with a grain of salt.

However, the news about the upcoming Black Ops title has definitely been well-received by fans of the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes