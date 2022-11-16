What are the various activities a player can do in DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0?

Warzone 2.0 is a brand new title recently released by Activision. It is the latest by developers in the battle royale genre. But developers have diversified and Warzone 2.0 also comes with a new extraction-based game mode called DMZ.

The playstyle of DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0 is based on Escape from Tarkov, but with some unique Call of Duty flare. Players start a DMZ match by dropping in random locations on the new map of Al Mizrah. They have to do various faction missions that they have taken while looking for valuables to sell at Buy Stations or extract from the map.

However, besides doing faction missions and looting for high-value items and weapons, players can also participate in various activities and events scattered throughout the map. This article will detail the numerous contracts and world activities that players can partake in to wrack up more of the in-game cash.

Contracts and World Activities in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Other than the various faction missions that the operator has taken before dropping in Warzone 2.0's Al Mazrah, there are also various contracts that players can fulfill while looting for valuables around the map.

These contracts are quick-completion objectives that players can accept to get their hands on more in-game cash and other rewards. The same icons denote these contracts. The same icons denote these contracts as their battle royale counterparts, but their objectives differ.

Here is the list of all the contracts that are available in Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode:

Secure Intel / Geiger Search: In this contract, players must find intel on hard drives and upload the data to the nearest radio tower. Players might have to search and collect a Uranium rod with a Geiger Counter. A 'Magnifying Glass' icon denotes this contract.

Elimination: Eliminations are classic assassination contracts where players must kill a certain AI target guarded by multiple combatants. If the target has already been killed, they will have to confirm the death. A "Crosshair' icon denotes this contract.

Hostage: In Hostage, players must rescue a target within a locked building and carry them to the nearest exfil location to get extracted by a helicopter. The 'Handcuffs' icon denotes it.

Cargo Delivery / Shipment: Per the Contract, players must find a vehicle or boat loaded with precious cargo and drop it off at a specific location. Players can even keep the vehicle for themselves after the drop-off is complete. A 'Briefcase' icon denotes this contract.

Hunt: This is another assassination contract where players will have to kill enemy operators who have been marked as high value targets due to their activities in DMZ. A 'Skull' icon depicts this contract.

Destroy Supplies: This is a straightforward contract where players must locate and destroy two supply sites with planted bombs. This contract is marked on the map with a 'Bomb' icon.

Assassinate enemy operators to get their loot in Warzone 2.0 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Other than these contracts, various activities are scattered throughout the map. The assortment of World Activities that are present in Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode are as follows:

Safes: Safes contain tons of Cash but take quite some time to crack open. The drill required to crack open a safe is quite loud and will attract AI combatants and enemy operators alike.

SAM Sites: SAM (Surface to air missiles) sites are scattered throughout Al Mazrah, and they can be activated to shoot down cargo planes and get supply drops containing valuable loot.

UAV Towers: Activating UAV Towers will let players get intel on AI combatents and enemy operators on the minimap.

Hidden Caches: Hidden caches contain high value loot. They are not marked on the minimap, and players must study the locations of the spawn points of these caches.

Hidden caches contain high value loot. They are not marked on the minimap, and players must study the locations of the spawn points of these caches. Strongholds: Strongholds are buildings that contain high-tier loot and are guarded by AI combatents. They can be opened only after a specific amount of enemies are killed. Enemies can be both AI combatants and other operators.

Occasionally, parts of Warzone 2.0's Al Mazrah map will be under the effects of these two conditions:

Sandstorms: As Al Mazrah is a desert city, these sandstorms can occur at any time. They will reduce visibility and damage Operators over time. If one hits, then operators are asked to evacuate the area ASAP.

Radiation: Barely anything is known about its origin, but the deadly radiation clouds around Al Mazrah can poison Operators. Iodine Pills, a new Field Upgrade, can counteract its effects and is necessary to complete objectives inside the radiation zones.

These are all the objectives and activities that the players can partake in in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0. The game goes live at 10:00 am Pacific Time on November 16 on all platforms.

