When does Warzone 2.0 go live: Date and time for all regions

The official release of Warzone 2.0 is less than a week away and all Modern Warfare 2 owners should be leveling up their best weapons to have the upper hand on November 16. A fully kitted out weapon will be far more advantageous in comparison to regular ground loot and weapons without attachments.

The upcoming free battle royale title is set for a global release and will be available to all players at the same time, unlike the release of Modern Warfare 2, which was first made available to players in New Zealand and other timezones subsequently.

Warzone 2.0 release date and time for all regions and platforms

Official Warzone 2.0 artwork (Image via Activision)

Activision's upcoming title will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. On PC, the game will be available on both platforms, Steam and Battle.net, and will have the same launcher as Modern Warfare 2. The game supports cross-platform and cross-progression, so players on different platforms can play together and save their progress to continue on another platform.

Warzone 2.0 was scheduled to be released 20 days after the launch of Modern Warfare 2, giving fans more than enough time to level up their weapons to prepare for the sequel to 2020's Warzone.

The official release dates and times for Warzone 2.0 are:

November 16, 10:00 am PT (US West Coast)

November 16, 12:00 pm CT (Illinois)

November 16, 1:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

November 16, 6:00 pm GMT (UK)

November 16, 7:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

November 16, 9:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

November 16, 11:30 pm IST (India)

November 17, 2:00 am CST (China)

November 17, 3:00 am JST (Japan)

November 17, 5:00 am AEDT (Australia)

November 17, 7:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

The PC version of the game will have the same launcher as Modern Warfare 2 and players on all platforms will be given the option to select which parts of the game they want to download, including the Campaign, Warzone 2.0, Special Ops, and Multiplayer.

Players on all platforms can also start pre-loading the game 48 hours (November 14) before its official release.

Currently, official details about the battle royale's size have not been revealed, but it's been speculated that it will be around 100 GB on every platform, adding to the game's size for Modern Warfare 2 owners. Based on recent leaks, the size of the game on Xbox platforms is around 115 GB. In comparison, the size of its prequel, Warzone, is slightly more than 100 GB on platforms.

