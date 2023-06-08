Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4: Release date and time for all regions

The Season 4 patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is just on the horizon, bringing in tons of new content for the players to explore. Developers have released an announcement on the official Call of Duty blog, which gives the operators an idea about what to expect from the next seasonal update. From new maps and weapons to exciting limited-time events, Season 4 has a lot to offer.

Alongside the content update, the developers have also announced the release date of the Season 4 patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. As such, let's take a look at the time at which the update goes live in the various regions across the world.

When do the Season 4 patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 go live

New Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launch

Six additional MP maps across various modes

According to the official Call of Duty blog announcement, the Season 4 patch goes live on all platforms on June 14, 9 am PT.

As such, the release date and time across the various regions of the world are as follows:

June 14, 2023, 9 am PT (US West Coast)

June 14, 2023, 11 am CT (Illinois)

June 14, 2023, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

June 14, 2023, 4 pm GMT (UK)

June 14, 2023, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

June 14, 2023, 7 pm MSK (Moscow)

June 14, 2023, 9:30 pm IST (India)

June 15, 2023, 12 am CST (China)

June 15, 2023, 1 am JST (Japan)

June 15, 2023, 2 am AEST (Australia)

June 15, 2023, 4 am NZDT (New Zealand)

Although Season 4 will go live on June 14, players can pre-load the patch a day or two before this date. Pre-loading will allow the gamers to immediately explore the new content as soon as the patch goes live.

What to expect from the Season 4 patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

🪒Tempus Razorback AR

ISO 45 SMG

⚔️ Tonfa Melee weapon (Event unlock)



Based on the intel announced on the official Call of Duty blog, players can expect the following from the Season 4 patch.

Modern Warfare 2 new content

Seven new maps will be added to the multiplayer playlist.

A new season of Ranked Play.

The final episode of the Atomgrad Raid.

12v12 modes of Search and Destroy and Prisoner Rescue.

Warzone 2 new content

The new Vondel map.

'Lockdown' limited-time mode (LTM).

New features of the DMZ mode.

A new amphibious vehicle.

Alongside the ones mentioned above, players can also get their hands on four new weapons and five new operators.

Much has been announced for the Season 4 patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The player base is hopeful that new content will improve the playability of both titles by a significant margin.

