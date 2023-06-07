Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 early patch notes: New maps, weapons, expanded game modes, and more

The Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 is just on the horizon, and the developers have finally offered a glimpse of the content coming with the upcoming patch. A new announcement on the official Call of Duty blog has revealed seven new maps for the multiplayer playlist, three new weapons in the armory, and more. Needless to say, it seems like Season 4 has a lot to offer to the playerbase.

As such, let's take a look into what gamers can expect from the next seasonal patch of Modern Warfare 2.

What are the new multiplayer maps of Modern Warfare 2 Season 4?

In Season 4, developers are introducing seven new maps to the multiplayer playlist of Modern Warfare 2. Four of these will be immediately added to the core playlist at the upcoming patch's launch. Two more will be included as new battle maps. The last one, a POI of the new Vondel Map of Warzone, will be made available after the mid-season patch.

Showdown ( Launch )

A classic multiplayer map from the original Modern Warfare, Showdown is also a POI currently present in the Ahkdar Village area of Al Mazrah. In Season 4, it will get added to the game as a core map of the multiplayer playlist.

Kunstenaar District ( Launch )

According to lore, the Kunstenaar District (Art District) is located on the west side of the Museum of Vondel and contains a row of townhouses, boutique shops, one central plaza, and a swimmable canal along its west flank.

It has been designed as a classic three-lane map with trucks and other vehicles for Operators to use as cover on the main road.

Mercado ( Launch )

Mercado gunfight map (Image via Activision)

This map is a POI from Las Alamas and will be added as a map for Gunfight and Face-off matches. This covered structure is bound to provide frenetic gunfights across its multiple levels.

Penthouse (Launch)

Located in the heart of Chicago city, the Penthouse map features a lap pool, an outdoor fire pit, and a tight-angled modern interior. It will also be added as a map for Gunfight.

Mawizeh Marshlands (Launch)

Located on Al Mazrah, the Mawizeh Marshlands is the dilapidated River Diamond Luxury Resort's home. In Season 4, this area is being added as a battle map of Modern Warfare 2, and players can expect both surface and aquatic combat from this marshland.

Ahkdar Village (Launch)

Akhdar Village is the new battle map (Image via Activision)

Just as the name suggests, this battle map of Modern Warfare 2 will be based on the fortified Akhadar Village of Al Mazrah. Filled with rows of multi-floored buildings, it will be heaven for those who like to parkour around the map. Alongside that, players can also expect the streets to be occupied by various combat vehicles of Ground Wars.

Vondel Waterfront (Mid-Season)

Not many details have been revealed for this map. It is situated on the waterfront of Vondel and is based on the floating water houses. It will get added to Modern Warfare 2 in the Season 4 Reloaded patch.

What are the new weapons in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

Call of Duty



🪒Tempus Razorback AR

ISO 45 SMG

⚔️ Tonfa Melee weapon (Event unlock)



Learn more about Season 04 weapons in the bit.ly/S04-Arsenal Gear up, new Weapons await you.🪒Tempus Razorback ARISO 45 SMG⚔️ Tonfa Melee weapon (Event unlock)Learn more about Season 04 weapons in the #CODBlog Gear up, new Weapons await you. 🪒Tempus Razorback AR🎯 ISO 45 SMG ⚔️ Tonfa Melee weapon (Event unlock)Learn more about Season 04 weapons in the #CODBlog ▶️ bit.ly/S04-Arsenal https://t.co/6X7lBCYtjX

Modern Warfare 2 players will be able to get their hands on three new weapons in the Season 4 patch. Developers will add a new assault rifle, an SMG, and a melee weapon to the armory of the game.

Tempus Razorback

Described as a masterclass in exceptional engineering, this assault rifle from Tempus Armament boasts a bullpup design and has very smooth recoil feedback in full-auto firing mode.

The Razorback is a jack-of-all-trade with a high rate of fire and an impressive damage profile. Players will be able to unlock it by completing the D13 sector of the Season 4 battle pass.

ISO 45

ISO 45 will rule the close-range engagements (Image via Activision)

Comparable to the ISO of Modern Warfare 2019, the ISO 45 of Modern Warfare 2 will also boast a lightweight frame with a decent rate of fire for close-to-mid-range engagements. The higher caliber .45 pistol bullets will ensure that the damage output of the SMG is up to the mark of the current meta.

It can be unlocked by completing the sector D19 of the Season 4 battle pass.

Tonfa

It is an edgeless melee weapon made from hard polymer, which will inflict blunt force trauma on its opponent. Players will be able to get their hands on this powerful melee by unlocking it as the final reward of the Assault on Vondel event of Warzone Season 4.

Alongside these three weapons, developers have also hinted at the arrival of a new shotgun in the mid-season patch without revealing any further details.

What are the new multiplayer game modes in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4?

After analyzing players' response on the 10v10 moshpit, the developers have decided to expand the playercount for Search and Destroy and Prison Rescue to 12v12. Although the usual 6v6 mode of these two types of matches will remain available in Season 4, players will also be able to find their more populated versions in featured playlists.

Final episode of RAID in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

The final episode of the Atomgrad Raid is coming in Season 4 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

In addition to the new maps and weapons, players will also be able to conclude the storyline of Atomgrad Raid in the final episode, which will get launched with Season 4's mid-season patch. Completing it will net the players a new skin for Farah.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Ranked Play rewards

Season 4 Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 will also bring a new season of Ranked Play. As such, a new set of rewards will be up for grabs for the operators to collect.

In Season 4, players can unlock the following items from Ranked Play in addition to the Skill Division rewards:

5 Wins: ‘Season 04 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

‘Season 04 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint

Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: ‘Please Rotate’ Weapon Charm

‘Please Rotate’ Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘Lock it Down’ Large Weapon Decal

‘Lock it Down’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 04’ Loading Screen

‘MWII Ranked Play Season 04’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ‘MWII Season 04 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

These are some of the new content of the Season 4 patch of Modern Warfare 2. More details will get revealed when the developers finally release the complete patch notes of the upcoming seasonal update.

