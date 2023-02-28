Warzone 2's next big BR map will reportedly feature classic multiplayer maps from old Call of Duty games

Since the launch of Warzone 2, players have been asking about the game's next battle royale map. While the game already offers a big BR map, Al Mazrah, and the recently introduced small map, Ashika Island, for a game like Warzone 2, the anticipation is always high.

A recent leak has surfaced in the community, stating that the next big BR map will feature classic multiplayer maps from old Call of Duty games. Popular leaker ThGhostOfHope posted a Tweet, revealing that ''Favela seems like a guarantee''.

Las Almas will reportedly be the next big BR map in Warzone 2

Previously, it was revealed that the next big battle royale map for Warzone 2 will be Las Almas. If you have played the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, you already know what the map will look like. There was also an in-game Easter egg regarding the map in the campaign.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope I wonder what maps from COD4/MW2/MW3 we might see on the Las Almas Warzone map? Favela seems like a guarantee in my opinion. I wonder what maps from COD4/MW2/MW3 we might see on the Las Almas Warzone map? Favela seems like a guarantee in my opinion.

Situated in Mexico, this fictional region is also part of the Ground War map of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. While Al Mazrah hosts several 6v6 and battle maps from the multiplayer, it's not a far-fetched idea that the same will happen with the Las Almas region.

Noah🏕 @Nodawhg @TheGhostOfHope Wait we are getting a new map for warzone???? @TheGhostOfHope Wait we are getting a new map for warzone????

In the Tweet thread, a user named @Nodawhg asked if we are getting a new map or not. To answer that, Hope stated,

"Yeah it looks like Las Almas will be the next big br map"

Hope is renowned for his solid leaks in the community. While his statement pretty much confirms the map's existence in the near future, Activision has yet to reveal anything about it.

Fans are assured that Las Almas will be the next BR map because of its existence in the multiplayer. In October, a blog published by Call of Duty also stated that the Las Almas region will follow a similar footprint to Al Mazrah. Hence, there is enough reason to believe that this map might replace the current battle royale map.

Activision also revealed that there will be another big map in 2023. While the franchise is hush-hush about its release date and any details, we can expect it to come around the new full premium release.

