Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 never disappoint with their feature updates. There is always something left to be discovered in the latest patch notes. The Season 3 reloaded new update is coming on May 10, with a secret underwater quality of life update. As stated by Reddit user Ybfelix, players can use "an oxygen meter " that came earlier than expected and is receiving applause everywhere.

Devs add secret QoL update to Modern Warfare 2, and Redditors react

There's been a lot of debate among the players about the absence of some essential features in Modern Warfare 2 and the complexity of the game. Still, to their delight, the "oxygen meter" update popped in early. There's been widespread approval of these shifts, including on Reddit and Twitter.

A player with a social handle "markgatty" posted on Reddit stating that this feature would be useful in multiplayer, and help them keep track of their oxygen reserves.

Swimming has always been a crucial aspect of gameplay in Modern Warfare 2 or DMZ Warzone 2. In particular, on maps such as Zarqwa Hydroelectric, which features an extensive network of water channels running throughout the terrain, the ability to swim is essential to navigate and engage effectively.

A recent feature enables players to submerge themselves and resurface at will. This gives players an upper hand as they can now choose when to surface and gauge the time remaining on their dive. This level of control has been particularly advantageous during underwater raids, where players can now execute stealthy attacks with greater precision and timing.

Despite the advantages of this new feature, some players have expressed concerns about the possibility of camping in the water. However, according to feedback from the gaming community, developers have ensured that the oxygen reserves are abundant, allowing players to stay underwater for extended periods without any issues.

In conclusion, the new swimming feature in Modern Warfare 2 ranked play and DMZ Warzone 2 has added a new level of excitement and strategic possibilities to the game. With the ability to dive and resurface at will, players can now execute more elaborate tactics and conduct underwater raids with greater precision and control.

