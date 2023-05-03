Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded to see the return of Alex with a new Raid episode

The mid-season Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 will be released soon. It will include Raid Episode 3, in which Alex Keller will return, and players will be able to utilize him as a playable Operator. This is a well-liked character within the community, and Raid Episode 2 Atomgrad was devoted to tracking him down and gathering vital information.

The upcoming update will also add various new playable content to the title, including a new 6v6 map called Alboran Hatchery, a new mode, a new Special Ops Mission, two fully automatic handguns, and more. This additional material will undoubtedly appeal to MW2 fans. That said, this article will focus on Raid Episode 3.

Alex Keller will return to Modern Warfare 2 Special Ops Raid Episode 3 with Season 3's Reloaded update

The Raid Episode is related to this title's extensive narrative, in which players must face multiple formidable AI-based opponents. The plot centers around lost allies as well as three key characters — Captain Price, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and Farah —as they descend into a highly secured area to recover valuable intel.

To progress in the story, players must choose one of the aforementioned characters. Episode 2, concluded after players located a lost teammate, Alex. Now, Gaz has left the team to communicate with Laswell so that they may evacuate safely from the secured location. Price, Farah, and Alex will have to go further into the Soviet complex without Kyle in Episode 3. In that area, they will encounter a massive pit and traverse through old railway tunnels as well as electrically charged waterways.

Given that Hadir and the other missing warheads are still at large, this mission will be extremely difficult, with numerous new puzzles to solve and more powerful AIs to contend with, making every minute count.

Rewards players can earn by completing Raid Episode 3 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded

By successfully completing Episode 3 Raid, players will receive Alex as a new playable character that can be used across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. By beating the same on Veteran difficulty, one can even obtain a unique electrified camo. During the episode, another item in the same category will be available to players in a classified area, but it will require some thorough searching to acquire.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season03-Reloa…



Warzone Ranked Play (BETA)

Alboran Hatchery Core MP map

🧩 Raid Episode 03

A new DMZ experience

Kevin Durant Operator Bundle Level up with Season 03 Reloaded arriving May 10Warzone Ranked Play (BETA)Alboran Hatchery Core MP map🧩 Raid Episode 03A new DMZ experienceKevin Durant Operator Bundle Level up with Season 03 Reloaded arriving May 10 👉 bit.ly/Season03-Reloa…🔥 Warzone Ranked Play (BETA)📍 Alboran Hatchery Core MP map🧩 Raid Episode 03💪 A new DMZ experience🏀 Kevin Durant Operator Bundle https://t.co/c6cVAaPjPj

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded is scheduled to be released on May 10 and will be available on the PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes