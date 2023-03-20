Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 received a new Raid mission after the Season 2 Reloaded update went live. It was added to the playlist as the second episode of the Atomgrad Raid. The mission has several parts and requires the utmost teamwork.

The Atomgrad Raid Episode 2 requires a total of three players to complete the entire mission. It involves various consoles and puzzles that need to be solved while fighting against waves of enemies. The target of the job is to identify and secure the payload of the ballistic missile currently in the possession of enemy forces.

This article will outline different parts of the new Modern Warfare 2 Raid mission.

A detailed walkthrough of Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Episode 2 Raid

Activision released the latest Raid mission for players to experience Modern Warfare 2's tactical gameplay alongside the progression of Task Force 141’s story.

The trio will find themselves in a silo when starting the mission with a clear task - disarm and obtain the payload of the enemy missile. Completing the job will reward all the participating players with the Bad Boonie Operator Skin for Captain Price, usable in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Atomgrad Raid Episode 2

Players will have to climb to an upper level with the help of a ladder present on the wall. The path will lead to a hallway filled with enemy combatants trying to stop the trio from advancing in the Modern Warfare 2 mission.

The first puzzle starts at the end of the hallway where gamers have to scale another wall while avoiding the pressurized steam. Here are the steps to quickly cross this stage.

One player will need to start climbing to the next level.

Another will need to operate the red valve to turn off the steam.

The one who's climbing can then turn the valve at the top to help the others to climb.

The trio will then reach a large venting area with a console in place. Players have to time it perfectly and press all three buttons together and then start crossing the gap by jumping on the flaps. It is important to remember that these will close if more than one person stands on them.

The second iteration of the same puzzle is a bit difficult. Here are the steps to easily complete this Modern Warfare 2 stage:

Players need to cross three flaps that open one after another.

The next flap opens near the yellow pipe, below the person.

Players should make their way to the next flap.

Jump on the opposite flap and make their way along the wall near the flap.

The last flap will be present below.

The third jump puzzle is comparatively easier as the trio has to press all three console buttons together and jump on the left flaps. Jump over to the right wall flaps near the cage and navigate to the blue door. They will then need to jump through the holes present on the ground and defeat all enemy combatants.

The gas puzzle is the final level that tests the coordination of all three players. It will contain three different switch terminals and will separate the trio into different positions. All three have different functions - one controls the ventilation system, the second switches off the fans, and the third opens the door.

The final terminal opens the section that leads to the gas section. Players can follow the steps listed below to complete the mission:

The ventilation terminal will need to be turned on first and then another player needs to open the door.

One person has to move forward and reach the fans section.

The ventilation terminal will need to be turned off while communicating with the player who turned the fans off.

The door terminal has to be used again to open the door where the player who went forward has to defeat all enemies. They will find more consoles ahead.

One teammate has to stay behind and open the door for the second. The third player will ventilate the gas from their end.

The second and third players have to ventilate the gas and open the final door for the first one to join the squad.

The team has to fight more enemies along the way, reach the end of the hall, and navigate to a cracked wall through some stairs. Players have to blow the wall up with C4 charges and head to a yellow tunnel. It will contain an airlock that can be activated to complete this Modern Warfare 2 mission.

