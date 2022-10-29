Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 15 - Hindsight

The fifteenth campaign mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 goes back two years from recent events and makes some shocking revelations to Task Force 141 that shake them. It is regarded as one of the shortest missions in the game where cinematic scenes tell the story and minimal gameplay is embedded in the middle to progress the story to the climactic finale.

After a previous mission where Price, Gaz, Rudy, and Ghost had rescued Alejandro and Las Vaqueros from prison, Laswell reveals to Task Force 141 the true reason behind Shepherd's betrayal of the squad and why Graves went along with him.

Since this mission has taken place in the past, players will play as one of the Shadow Company's operatives named Sgt. DiPaolo, and will start with an M4 M203 Assault Rifle and P890 pistol in their loadout. However, they rarely get a chance to use it as the mission ends swiftly.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 15 - Hindsight

In this Modern Warfare 2 mission, Laswell uncovers intel regarding a stolen shipment of American missiles two years ago and retells the story to Task Force 141. The mission will start with a long cinematic sequence where Shadow operatives are receiving direct orders from Graves on comms. This is to protect the asset code named "Milk" in one of the convoy trucks and neutralize any threat that falls in the way while they're on the move.

Lean out of the vehicle (Image via Activision)

You will be seated in the back seat of the vehicle. Stay in the vehicle and watch the situation ahead when the convoy stops. When your partner Erikson tells you to, lean out of the vehicle to cover the Shadow on the road with your weapons hot.

The Russians then turn their backs against you and your squad and are after the missiles you are currently carrying. They work directly for Hassan and the missiles he has are stolen from Shepherd and Graves, hence the cover up.

Try reaching for the gun to neutralize enemies (Image via Activision)

As soon as the enemies start popping out of the truck and arrive at your location, open fire and start neutralizing them. Your enemies will be the Russian Mafia and they will be heavily armored, so it is advisable to lean back, take cover and recover your health to gain momentum.

When Erikson tries to escape the area, a couple of enemies will block the road, avoiding him from proceeding any further. Your objective, on the other hand, will be to take down as many hostiles as you can. Unfortunately, there will be too many of them and even if you try to reach the pistol after your car is hit by an RPG, you will end up getting killed, which will then successfully end the mission.

What are the rewards for completing "Hindsight" in Modern Warfare 2?

By completing the fifteenth Modern Warfare 2 mission, players will get their hands on a Double XP token for use in Multiplayer modes and Warzone 2.0. This can be used across several Call of Duty modes, thanks to cross progression in Modern Warfare 2, to level up faster and unlock several perks.

This covers the fifteenth mission, "Hindsight", and takes players through a flashback where things went wrong and forced Shepherd and Graves to bury this incident deep. All the steps they take in the game besides turning their backs against Task Force 141 is purely due to this incident.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with pre-access rewards granted to players who pre-ordered the game.

