Warzone 2 developers remove AI from Resurgence in Season 2 Reloaded 

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just received its mid-season Reloaded update, which brings various quality-of-life changes, bug fixes, and more. One of the biggest alterations seen in the patch involves the Resurgence mode. It saw the removal of AI combatants from Ashika Island.

With the update having been released on March 15, players who've downloaded it will not come across AI enemies while playing either solos, duos, trios, or squads on Ashika Island.

AI combatants will not be a part of Ashika Island in Warzone 2 after Season 2 Reloaded update

Developers have offered an explanation for the sudden disappearance of Shadow Company operatives, AI combatants on Ashika Island. The mission that these foes were on has been completed, and they've moved on to their next mission, which doesn't involve the aforementioned place.

AI Combatants will continue to be a part of Al Mazrah for the regular battle royale modes in Warzone 2. This change only affects the Resurgence game mode. As per the patch notes of the update:

"As the Path of the Ronin event comes to an end, the Shadow Company operatives that have occupied the island will depart in pursuit of their next mission."

A new Data Heist Public Event is currently underway, which is available on Ashika Island and not on Al Mazrah. It only appears after the second circle collapses, after which three uplink stations spawn in random locations in the third circle. Players have to download the data from one of the spots to be awarded top-tier loot, which can help them win the match.

Previously, when attempting to complete this event, gamers would have to fight off other players and AI combatants, but after the Season 2 Reloaded update, enemies only consist of other players. Patch notes offered by the developers have this to say in this regard:

"Players will now be public enemy number one for Search & Seizure Contracts and the Data Heist Public Event."

Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2 is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

