Warzone 2 Resurgence new features revealed: Restore Honor, Data Heist, Search and Seizure, and a lot more

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is expected to be one of the biggest updates to be introduced in the title. It is set to introduce tons of new content and much-awaited changes to the game.

One of the major highlights of Warzone 2's upcoming patch is the Resurgence game mode. The game's developers have previously announced that they will introduce the mode on February 15, 2023, when Season 2 goes live. Additionally, it will arrive with its very own Japanese-themed map called Ashika Island.

In a recent announcement on Call of Duty's official blog, the developers have revealed more information about the various new features that will be featured in Warzone 2 Resurgence.

Warzone 2 Resurgence brings a new map feature along with a fresh contract and public event

As stated above, Warzone 2 Resurgence will take place on a new small Japanese-themed island map called Ashika Island. The mode will feature all available squad sizes, and players will have the ability to respawn as long as they have a teammate left alive on the battlefield.

Once a player gets eliminated, a countdown timer will pop up on the screen, and they will once again respawn on the battleground near their teammates. The respawn timer gets shortened if squad members can eliminate more enemies. The duration of the respawn timer increases as the gas cycle closes, with respawn being possible with only Buy Stations in the final circle.

The squad that remains standing by the end of the match will be the winner, no matter how many respawns they have consumed.

Restore Honor

Restore Honor's official artwork (Image via Activision)

Unlike Warzone 1, Warzone 2's Resurgence mode will sport a new and exciting feature called Restore Honor.

According to the blog report, every player on Ashika Island will drop a dog tag after they have been eliminated for the first time. This dog tag can be collected by either the teammate or the eliminated player after he or she has been redeployed.

Collecting the dog tag will net the player a small amount of cash and a single UAV ping, which will highlight nearby enemies and Supply Boxes.

Search and Seizure - A new contract

The Search and Seizure is a brand new contact in Warzone 2 Resurgence (Image via Activision)

The Resurgence mode on Ashika Island will feature one more contract, which will reward players with a substantial amount of cash and other useful items.

The new contract has been named Search and Seizure. It requires players to retrieve a stolen vehicle, either an SUV or a patrol boat, from the infamous Shadow Company AI operatives.

Picking up the contract will reveal the location of the vehicle in question, which will be guarded by enemy personnel. Players will have to collect the vehicle's key from one of the guards after they have been killed and bring it back to the designated drop point. However, they should expect heavy enemy opposition along the way.

Data Heist - A new event

Ashika Island will feature a new public event- the Data Heist (Image via Activision)

Data Heist is a new intel-based public event that will be introduced in Warzone 2 Resurgence. In this event, players will have to download intel from uplink stations, three of which will activate during the second circle collapse. These uplink stations will be guarded by AI Shadow Company operatives, and players will have to eliminate them and guard the station until the data extraction is over.

Download progress can be increased by killing the AI enemies, while other players can pause it using the DDoS field upgrade.

Completing this event will reward players with XP, cash, and other tactical equipment. If a squad can complete more instances of this event, they will be rewarded with better items, which might even include Advanced UAVs.

These are all the major details revealed in the announcement post about Warzone 2 Resurgence and its new map Ashika Island.

