Warzone 2 pro reveals the best cash loot location in Al Mazrah

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 isn't all about gunfights. Players need to drop, loot, and collect enough cash to buy their loadouts and other gear in order to survive. However, cash isn't easy to come by in the game. Gamers can either complete the various contracts available throughout Al Mazrah or simply get their hands on them from the ground.

A professional Warzone player, IceManIssac recently revealed the best location to drop in to get tons of in-game cash. In a video titled "YOU NEED TO KNOW THESE!!! Secret Warzone 2.0 Tips & Tricks [Call of Duty]," the individual shared numerous important tips to survive Al Mazrah. Among these tips, he mentioned a special area located within the heart of the map that would reward players with a lot of cash.

This article will take a closer look at the location where IceManIssac suggested dropping in to get a hold of tons of cash in Warzone 2.

Cash is abundant in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah City

Previously, the developers discussed that loot in Warzone 2 will appear in natural locations. Meds and healing items, for instance, will be available in hospitals or bathrooms. The case is similar for cash.

Cash can be found in huge quantities in cash registers and these are located in shops. While there are several shops spread throughout Al Mazrah in Warzone 2, one particular shop gives players tons of cash registers to access.

The location in Al Mazrah city for cash (image via Activision)

According to IceManIssac, this location is in Al Mazrah city. Just adjacent to the highrise, there will be a restaurant with banners for multiple food chains. They read Globe Pizza, Burger, Cafeteria, and Yum Yum. It is an abandoned store where players will be able to find a lot of cash registers. They will be lined up, allowing users to collect enough money from one location itself to buy tons of items, weapons, and gear from the new Buy Station 2.0.

Total cash collected in the location (image via Activision)

In this case, IceManIssac was able to collect over $13000 in cash from a single location. This makes the building the ideal drop-in location for Duos or Solos mode. This will provide players with sufficient cash to buy UAVs and other required items such as shields and more.

The location is fairly unknown and most people prefer to drop on top of the highrise for strategic reasons. Since the building provides a view of the entire city, very few people decide to go for the smaller buildings in the area. Hence, gamers should expect fewer fights and more loot.

Also near it is a Buy Station from where individuals can purchase all the required items or simply buy back their fallen mates.

This is all there is to know about the secret location in Al Mazrah city to collect cash. Players can also find a lot of money lying around in Sawah Village.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the DMZ mode, are now available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

