What can players procure from the new Buy Station of Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 marks a new era for the series as it begins Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. The upcoming title innovates on various fronts over its predecessor. This is evident in advanced movement mechanisms, aquatic combat, vehicle warfare, and more. While all these significant aspects have improved, the Buy Stations in the game have also received a significant overhaul.

Warzone 2's looting system is different from the prequel. To obtain one's weapons, one must purchase them from these Buy Stations. They are costly, and rather than entire loadouts, users can purchase individual guns customized within the latest Gunsmith 2.0 system. While few fans have criticized the system, most are excited about the change.

Unpacking everything players can purchase from Buy Stations in Warzone 2.0

ModernWarzone 2.0 @ModernWarzone No loadouts in buy stations in Warzone 2. No loadouts in buy stations in Warzone 2. https://t.co/gJznDYUvp3

Warzone 2 won't be delivering a simple experience like the previous iteration. The upcoming title is a significant step forward for the series as developers have ensured the mode will be more challenging and skill-based. Buy Station 2.0 is a step taken in that direction.

One needs to manage the in-game economy undoubtedly well. Now, more than ever, there's a greater emphasis on collecting cash through the various methods available in the game.

These Buy Stations will be spread throughout Al Mazrah and are not limited to the Battle Royale mode. Payers will be able to access them in DMZ mode as well. The following is everything one can procure from the Buy Stations in Warzone 2:

Buy Station 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Gears

Gas masks, killstreaks, armor, and more are available gear; this is essentially the same old Buy Station content. Each Shop's supply of available items is finite and will eventually run out. Moreover, each Shop will have a different list of available items.

Weapons

As previously mentioned, there will be no option to purchase entire loadouts, only customized weapons from a pre-made loadout. This will be costly, and most players can only purchase one gun at a time.

Teammate Buy Back (BR Only)

Similar to the previous title, users can buy back their teammates after they have been eliminated, including their allies who have lost in the new Gulag.

Sell (DMZ Only)

The selling feature is exclusive to DMZ and will enable users to sell Gold Bars, Hard drives, equipment, and more, that gamers looted in the Exclusion Zone. Essentially, all items in one's backpack can be sold for cash.

While it retains the elements from the previous iteration of Warzone, the developers have ensured an entirely new shopping experience for all players amid the Battle Royale mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, will be launching on November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

