Warzone 2 Resurgence mode officially revealed: Ashika Island map, POIs, release date and a lot more

Season 2 of Warzone 2 is set to introduce one of the most extensive patches added to a Call of Duty title. Not only will it bring in tons of upgrades and quality-of-life changes to improve playability, but it will also feature a long list of additions relating to the content.

Among the major content updates brought in by the Warzone 2 Season 2 patch, one of the most important is the addition of the Resurgence game mode.

This mode will land the operators on a smaller map than battle royale, and they will be able to respawn and join the fray as long as they have a squad mate alive on the battlefield.

Season 2 of Warzone 2 will also see a new map called Ashika Island, specially designed for the Resurgence mode.

Warzone 2 Ashika Island map for Resurgence and its POIs

The new Ashika Island map is an island map just like its predecessor Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. This new addition is inspired by Japanese culture.

According to the tac map revealed by the developers, the very center of the map is dominated by the huge Japanese-themed Tsuki Castle, which is quite similar to the Central Keep of Fortune's Keep.

On the north side of the map, players can find Oganikku Farms and Residential areas that are expected to feature intense close-quarter combat. Just below the farm lies the Town Center on the west side of the map, and below that is the Beach Club, one of the POIs that constitutes the south side of the map.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Not a vacation

Don’t let cabanas deceive

Grab sand, take cover



Beach Club - Ashika Island
Not a vacation
Don't let cabanas deceive
Grab sand, take cover

Besides the Beach Club, the southern end of the map also holds Port Ashika, above which lies the Shipwreck POI, which dominates the eastern side of the new island map.

According to the intel revealed by the developers, combat on Ashika Island will not only be limited to the surface of the map but will also extend to the underground waterways that are crisscrossing across the map.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Deep below the Earth

Long tendrils branching outward

Warmth knows no home here



Underground Waterway - Ashika Island
Deep below the Earth
Long tendrils branching outward
Warmth knows no home here

After analyzing the location of various POIs on the map as well as looking into the terrain, players can easily come to the conclusion that gunfights on the upcoming map won't be limited to only close to mid-range, and there will be avenues for intense long-range engagements.

The developers have also announced that the new Ashika Island map will also feature in the DMZ mode of the title. After playing the same on the large Al Mazrah map, including a smaller map on the mode's playlist will add a new dimension to the play style.

When does Warzone 2 Resurgence go live?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Infiltrate quickly

Past the tower’s defenders

Reach the hidden space



Tsuki Castle - Ashika Island
Infiltrate quickly
Past the tower's defenders
Reach the hidden space

According to the intel, the Resurgence mode of Warzone 2 and the new Ashika Island will go live with the arrival of Season 2 on February 15. These Seasonal updates usually go live at around 9 am Pacific time, but the actual timing hasn't been disclosed by the developers.

The announcement has rekindled the spark of Call of Duty among players who were unhappy with the lack of Resurgence mode in Season 1 of Warzone 2. Though it remains to be seen whether the new map will ever be able to achieve the popularity of the legendary Rebirth Island.

