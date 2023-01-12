Warzone 2 FTAC Recon loadout that kills faster than Fennec 45 in close range

The armory of Warzone 2 features an extensive selection of modern weapons. Among the new additions, an entirely new category of weapons has been added, and they have been named battle rifles. These weapons are beefed-up versions of the Assault Rifle (AR) category and fire bullets of heavier caliber than their AR counterparts.

While battle rifles have been an instant hit in the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2, the same cannot be said about Warzone 2. Due to firing a heavier caliber bullet, the recoil of battle rifles is quite substantial, and that makes it difficult for players to engage enemies at long range effectively. As such, battle rifles are not among players' usual choice of weapons.

However, for those who have gotten bored of the current stale meta of the title, there is a certain build of FTAC Recon, which kills slightly faster than even Fennec 45, which is the current meta-choice in the SMG category. This article will index the attachments for FTAC Recon, which turns it into a close-range beast.

Secret loadout of FTAC Recon in Warzone 2 to spice up the close-range combat

The FTAC Recon battle rifle in Warzone 2 is based on the real-life AR-15 rifle, which chambers a .458 SOCOM bullet. This gun belongs to the M4 weapon platform of the new gunsmith system in the title and can be unlocked by reaching level 14 on the M4 assault rifle.

While the base version of FTAC Recon deals substantially more damage than its AR counterpart, the M4, but also sports the con of much higher recoil. The weight of the base gun is also higher, resulting in lower mobility.

However, by using the most miniature barrel available for the gun and firing it in full auto mode, the FTAC Recon can be transformed into a close-range weapon with good mobility and jaw-dropping damage output. Players also need to use the 15-Round Mag, which has the highest bullet count, to make it effective.

Close-range TTK comparison between FTAC Recon and Fennec 45 in Warzone 2 (Image via sym.gg)

Due to the smaller bullet count than the SMGs used in close-range fights, this build is only effective in the solo and duo mode. Its true potential will only be revealed in the hands of veteran players who can handle the recoil and are smart about choosing their engagements while keeping that 15-round bullet count in mind.

The substantial damage output of the firearm in the full auto mode gives a close-range chest time-to-kill (TTK) value of 480ms, slightly faster than the TTK of Fennec 45, which stands at 495ms in close-quarter combat.

The attachments of FTAC Recon, which transforms it into a close-quarter weapon in Warzone 2, are as follows:

Barrel - 7.5" Tempus Firebrand

Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock - Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip - XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Magazine - 15 Rround Mag

Attachments and tunings for FTAC Recon in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/BearPig)

The 7.5" Tempus Firebrand (FTAC Recon Level 15) improves movement speed with the gun by a significant margin, giving it a near SMG-like mobility. Along with that. It also increases the aim-down sight speed and hip fire recoil control.

The FSS OLE-V Laser (EBR 14 Level 10) boosts the reaction time by increasing the aim down sight and sprint to fire speed. Along with that, it also provides some much-needed aiming stability for the weapon.

The Demo Fade Pro Stock (M4 Level 19) is also needed to improve the mobility of this weapon as it increases both the sprint and aim walking speed. The XTEN Grip (FSS Hurricane Level 5) also reduces response time by improving the sprint to fire and aim down-sight speed.

Lastly, the 15 Round Mag is vital as the base weapon comes with only 10 bullets per magazine. Despite that, 15 rounds is not much, and players should carefully choose their engagements in solo mode while keeping that low bullet count per mag in mind.

This is the best close-range loadout for FTAC Recon in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. For those already tired of using the same stale close-range meta, this loadout will add some spice to their gameplay.

Disclaimer: TTK Stats have been taken from sym.gg

Poll : 0 votes