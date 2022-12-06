Warzone 2 pro Metaphor reveals no recoil build for Minibak in battle royale and DMZ

Warzone 2 has added tons of new content for players to explore. From new game modes to unique gameplay mechanics, there are many additions to get accustomed to.

Coupled with that, Warzone 2 has new kill streaks, field upgrades, and weapons to spice up the gameplay. Regarding the armory, developers have added quite a few weapons along with the ones that have returned from the previous iteration.

This extensive armory is causing confusion among the players as they struggle to find the perfect weapon for their battle royale and DMZ matches. For beginners searching for an SMG with high magazine capacity and minimal recoil, Warzone 2 pro Metaphor has the perfect recommendation.

Metaphor reveals no-recoil build for Minibak in Warzone 2

Metaphor is renowned in the Warzone 2 community for being an excellent player. He uploads gameplay videos, loadouts, tips, and recommendations on his YouTube channel. In one of his most recent videos, the YouTuber recommends the Minibak SMG due to its extremely low recoil.

While Minibak isn't one of the meta weapons in the title, Metaphor reckons its loadout with the Overpressured ammunition is quite effective. He further stated that it's "gross at close range" due to its finch effect on the target.

Minibak loadout in Warzone 2 by Metaphor (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

According to Metaphor, the most effective low recoil build for the Minibak is as follows:

Muzzle - FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Laser - FTAC Grimline Laser

FTAC Grimline Laser Stock - Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Ammunition - 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip - True Tac Grip

The FTAC Castle Comp muzzle attachment plays an important role in turning the Minibak into a low-recoil laser beam. It significantly improves the vertical and horizontal recoil control of the weapon.

Tuning for FTAC Castle Comp muzzle (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The FTAC Grimline Laser attachment improves the hip fire potential of the gun. It directly enhances hip recoil control and hip fire accuracy. Furthermore, it upgrades the reaction time with this gun by increasing the sprint-to-fire speed.

True-Tac Grip tuning (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The reaction time is further boosted by using the True Tac Grip. It increases sprint-to-fire and aim-down-sight speed, making the Minibak much snappier. The weapon also receives some much-needed mobility boost by equipping the Otrezat Stock. This addition leads to an increase in walking and sprinting speed.

Otrezat Stock tuning (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

Lastly, the 9mm Overpressured +P ammunition makes this loadout effective. This type of ammunition causes a finch effect on the target it is landing on. Opponents will feel like they are under a constant barrage of mini-stuns. Thus, players can easily eliminate the opposition as they cannot react properly while under fire.

9mm Overpressured Round Tuning (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

Metaphor concluded by stating:

"It lets you win a lot of gunfights you probably shouldn't have wanted to begin with."

However, players who have max-leveled this gun can improve its performance even further with the help of weapon tuning. Metaphor has tuned the attachments in the following manner:

FTAC Castle Comp: -0.49oz Aim down sight speed and +0.24in Gun kick control

-0.49oz Aim down sight speed and +0.24in Gun kick control Otrezat Stock: -2.06oz Aim down sight speed and -1.86in Aim walking speed

-2.06oz Aim down sight speed and -1.86in Aim walking speed True-tac Grip: -0.81oz Aim down sight speed and -0.33in Sprint to fire speed

-0.81oz Aim down sight speed and -0.33in Sprint to fire speed 9mm Overpressured +P: +8.42gr Bullet velocity

This is Metaphor's recommended loadout for the Minibak. The build is especially good for novices as the low recoil and added finch effect of the overpressured bullets will ease gunfights in Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes