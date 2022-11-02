Best loadout for Minibak in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently live on all platforms and the latest offering from Activision has tons of new content and mechanics for the player base to explore.

Among the new mechanics that have been added to Modern Warfare 2, the gunsmith and weapon unlock system does not sit well with players. The new system is forcing individuals to level up different weapons in the progression tree to finally get their hands on the gun that they want. Along with that, players are still finding it hard to identify which guns are currently in the meta of the title.

Among the various firearms that have been added to the game, the Minibak sub-machine gun (SMG) is currently ruling the close quarters of Modern Warfare 2. As such, this article will detail the unlock condition for the gun and its best loadout for players to achieve dominance over their opponents.

The Minibak SMG in Modern Warfare 2 is a renamed version of the PP19 Bizon

This gun originates from the Russian military and is a part of the Kastovia tech tree in the latest title. To unlock the weapon in the game, players will have to complete the following steps:

Players need to reach Rank 23 to unlock the Kastovia tech tree and get their hands on the receiver of Kastov 762.

Then they need to level up Kastov 762 to level 12 to unlock the receiver for Kastov 545.

After that, they need to reach level 13 on Kastov 545 to access the Kastov 74u SMG.

To finally get their hands on the Minibak receiver, players will have to reach level 18 on Kastov 74u.

Tech tree of Kastovia family (image via Activision)

Leveling up the Kastov 74u to level 15 also unlocks the Vaznev 9K, which is the previous weapon of Minibak on the tech tree of Kastovia. Now they are leveling up Vaznev and expecting to get the Minibak SMG.

However, players have to realize that they can get their hands on the Minibak even without leveling up the Vaznez 9K. Reaching Level 18 on Kastov 74u is more than enough for them to unlock that highly desired Minibak SMG.

Best loadout for Minibak

The Miniback is a highly desired SMG in Modern Warfare 2 due to its low recoil and huge magazine size even in the stock configuration. Along with that, the base weapon also packs a much heavier punch than many of its counterparts in the same weapon category.

However, these pros can be further amplified by equipping the gun with proper attachments to achieve its maximum potential:

Muzzle - XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel - BAK-9 279mm Barrel

BAK-9 279mm Barrel Laser - STOVL DR Laser Box

STOVL DR Laser Box Stock - Ortezat Stock

Ortezat Stock Rear Grip - True Tac Grip

Modern Warfare 2 Minibak loadout (image via YouTube/Hero)

The XTEN RR-40 Suppressor is an absolute must for this build as it provides improvements to muzzle velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. Along with that, this muzzle attachment also reduces the sound that is produced when the bullet leaves the barrel.

BAK-9 279mm is the only available barrel attachment for this weapon and it provides some very desired improvements to the muzzle velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy of the SMG.

The STOVL DR Laser Box improves upon the hip-fire potential of the gun even further by increasing the hip-fire recoil control and hip-fire accuracy.

The Otrezat Stock is also an important attachment for this build as it increases the aim walking and sprint speed of the gun. This attachment provides an added boost to the mobility aspect of the SMG, letting the operators quickly move around the map.

Lastly, True Tac Rear Grip adds to the sprint-to-fire and aim down sight speed of the weapon, thus making it snappier.

This is the best loadout for the Minibak SMG in Modern Warfare 2. The huge magazine size along with that impressive damage will allow players to easily eliminate four to five opponents before they even need to think about reloading. This is one of the most dominant SMGs currently available in the game.

