Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout and tuning for Kastov 74u in Season 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 offers players a variety of weapons to choose from when participating in a gunfight. The Kastov 74u is a fan-favorite weapon that brings great damage output and mobility stats to the table. Following its popularity, famous content creator and player WhosImmortal showcased his most meta Kastov 74u build in a recent YouTube video.

Due to its immense stopping power, the Kastov 74u is a true gem regarding close and medium-range gunfights. Players can further improve the weapon through the advanced gunsmith system and attachments. WhosImmortal provides a quick guide in the video for one of the strongest builds for this assault rifle for the community to utilize.

This article will highlight WhosImmortal’s Kastov 74u setup for Modern Warfare 2 in Season 3.

WhosImmortal suggests new meta Kastov 74u build for Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

Activision caters to a massive shooter community with its latest series, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers are tasked with maintaining the balance of the playing field by implementing necessary weapon adjustments. However, the team has to consider various metrics like pick rate, kill-death ratio, player feedback, and game data.

The Kastov 74u remained untouched in the Season 3 patch notes, naturally raising its place among others in the same class. Players can opt to use this weapon to mow down enemy operators while participating in Modern Warfare 2 lobbies.

Kastov 74u weapon build

The Kastov 74u belongs to the Kastovia weapons platform and has a comparatively smaller form factor. It deals a bit less damage than the Kastov 762, with a headshot damage of 53 in close range. However, the weapon has a competitive fire rate of 652 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a bullet velocity of 590 m/s.

WhosImmortal recommends his build for the Kastov 74u to make the most out of its strengths. Here is the complete build with all the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Recommended tuning:

FTAC Castle Comp: 0.44 vertical, 0.22 horizontal

0.44 vertical, 0.22 horizontal BR209 Barrel: 0.31 vertical, -0.25 horizontal

0.31 vertical, -0.25 horizontal FSS OLE-V Laser: -0.29 vertical, -27.97 horizontal

-0.29 vertical, -27.97 horizontal True-Tac Grip: 0.74 vertical, -0.38 horizontal

0.74 vertical, -0.38 horizontal Markeev R7 Stock: -1.42 vertical, -1.16 horizontal

The FTAC Castle Comp muzzle increases horizontal and vertical recoil control but affects the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The BR209 barrel attachment increases movement speed and ADS speed. However, it reduces bullet velocity and recoil control.

The FSS OLE-V laser increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The laser light is visible to enemy operators when the weapon is used in ADS mode.

The True-Tac rear grip further increases ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds while reducing the overall recoil control. The Markeev R7 stock attachment boosts ADS speed, sprint speed, and crouch movement speed but takes a toll on the recoil control of the weapon.

It is important to note that WhosImmortal’s Kastov 74u setup focuses on increasing its movement speed and recoil control. Players can tweak and swap out the attachments to fit their playstyle in Modern Warfare 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.

