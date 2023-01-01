Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 introduced a new feature that categorizes different weapons inside a family. Called weapon platforms, there are several of these in both titles and help players unlock a varied arsenal.

The Kastovia platform is one of the largest weapon families in Warzone 2 as it currently contains a total of six guns under its wing. Members of such platforms are spread across the 10 weapon classes that constitute the entire arsenal for both games.

This article contains a ranked list of all the members from the Kastovia platform in Warzone 2.

Note: This list is ranked. The choices present in it reflect the opinion of the author and may be different for other players.

Exploring Warzone 2's Kastovia platform in detail, ranked

Activision released Warzone 2 as its latest battle royale offering and made multiple fundamental changes to provide a true combat experience for the community.

Alongside the introduction of the weapon platforms, the developer also coded in an advanced gunsmith system that allows players to modify the base nature of every gun according to different scenarios.

Kastovia platform

The Kastovia platform reaches into three classes with its six different members - Assault Rifle, Sub-Machine Gun, and Light Machine Gun.

All the weapons share the common trait of high damage output and a difficult recoil kick to control. The mobility with each gun in hand remains average as compensation to balance it out.

6) Kastov 545

The Kastov 545 is one of three weapons that belong to the Assault Rifle category in Warzone 2. It utilizes lighter 5.45 rounds to maintain a lower recoil kick and a comparatively high fire-rate. A lower damage range and overall damage output places it lower on the list.

The Kastov 545 can be unlocked by leveling up the Kastov 762 to weapon level 10. Players can further level up this gun in its own progression to unlock a series of attachments to utilize in different builds.

5) Minibak

The Minibak is one of the two contributions the Kastovia family makes to the Sub-Machine Gun category. It boasts a high ammo per magazine capacity, damage output, and a lower recoil kick. The Minibak can outperform others in its class when used in close-quarter combat.

Players can unlock this gun by leveling up the Vaznev-9K to weapon level 14. Multiple attachments can be unlocked by completing the Minibak's independent progression.

4) Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 is one of the most reliable and staple guns in the Assault Rifle weapon category. It features a deadly damage output and range that can decimate enemy operators in mere seconds. However, a proper build is necessary to offset its high recoil kick.

The Kastov 762 unlocks when a player reaches the Military rank of level 23 in Warzone 2. It is a great weapon choice for medium and long-range gunfights.

3) Kastov 74u

The Kastov 74u is the third and last member of the Kastovia family that appears in the Assault Rifle category. It maintains a competitive damage output while also boasting high movement speed. The weapon is a viable choice for close and medium-range skirmishes as it has lower damage range stats.

Players can grind their way to level 14 on the Kastov 545 and get their hands on the Kastov 74u. The former is available as ground loot in Warzone 2 and is a viable primary weapon for the match.

2) Vaznev-9K

The second Sub Machine Gun weapon from the Kastovia family is the Vaznev-9K. The agility and damage output with the gun in hand is absurd as it can mow down squads with almost a single magazine. Its damage range scales poorly, which makes the weapon only useful in close-range gunfights.

The Vaznev-9K can be unlocked by leveling up the Kastov 74u to weapon level 15. With the correct choice of attachments, this gun can be the key to consecutive victories in Warzone 2 lobbies.

1) RPK

The RPK is a Light Machine Gun from the Kastovia platform of weapons. It has a very high damage range and is one of the best choices for long-range gunfights. The high ammo per magazine capacity provides players with enough wiggle room to control the increased recoil.

The RPK unlocks for players after leveling up the Kastov 762 to weapon level 16. It can be built to reduce recoil as well as to increase its accuracy and damage range.

This concludes the ranked list of all the members from the Kastovia platform in Warzone 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon platform ranked lists.

