Best Warzone 2 assault rifle loadout with fastest TTK in Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 boasts an extensive armory of over fifty weapons for players to choose from. However, the lethality of every one of these weapons is definitely not the same and various parameters govern the performance of these guns. Amongst these, the most important parameter is a weapon's TTK.

The time-to-kill (TTK) of a weapon refers to the time that it takes for that gun to eliminate an opponent. Although stats like recoil control, bullet velocity, and ADS speed play important roles in determining the usefulness of a weapon, when it comes to raw performance, TTK is the stat that players generally look for.

Amongst the various assault rifles currently available in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, there's one weapon that features an absurdly low TTK, which can easily send an enemy to the Gulag or out of the lobby in the blink of an eye. This article will highlight the pros of using the powerful Kastov 762 assault rifle along with indexing its best loadout at the moment.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

The Kastov 762 has a surprisingly low TTK in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The Kastov 762 assault rifle in Warzone 2 is based on the real-life Russian AK-103 weapon platform and is classified under the Kastovia Platform in the brand new Gunsmith 2.0 system. This is the very first weapon that's unlocked in the Kastovia tech tree and becomes available for use after reaching level 23 Military Rank.

The loadout that has been recommended below features a muzzle velocity of 761m/s along with a damage count of 56 and 38 points for the head and chest areas, respectively. Alongside this, it boasts a fire rate of 600 rounds per minute.

TTK comparison of Kastov 762, M4, and TAQ 56 in Warzone 2 (Image via sym.gg)

All of these stats combined give the Kastov 762 a chest TTK of 600ms at a distance of around 30 meters, which is the general engagement range of assault rifles in Warzone 2. This chest TTK value is better than the TTK of other weapons in this category, such as the 768ms and 814ms for the TAQ-56 and M4, respectively.

Unfortunately, the Kastov 762 suffers from some of the highest recoil in the assault rifle category and is only recommended for veteran players who can control it.

Kastov 762 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Fortunately, this negative aspect can be mitigated to some extent by using the following attachments:

Muzzle - Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Barrel - KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine - 40 Round Mag

Kastovia DX90 Tunings (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Both the Kastovia DX90 and the KAS-10 584mm Barrel play an integral part in lowering the rifle's recoil to a manageable extent. The DX90 suppressor improves the bullet velocity and recoil smoothness of the gun, along with preventing players from being pinged on the tac map while firing.

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

In addition to the recoil control bonus, the KAS-10 584mm Barrel also increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy of the gun. The rifle's hip-fire accuracy is further boosted by equipping the Phase-3 Grip, which also improves the weapon's aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization.

Pase-3 Grip Tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

As a general rule, players should always use the optics that they are most comfortable with. On that note, the Aim OP-V4 is still an excellent choice for this weapon. Lastly, the 40 Round mag will ensure that players can eliminate multiple opponents before they have to reload.

Aim OP-V4 tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Presently, this is the best loadout for the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. This gun boasts the fastest TTK in its category and players should definitely give this overpowered weapon a try in the current patch.

Disclaimer: All the weapon stats have been taken from sym.gg

Poll : 0 votes