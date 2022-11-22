Best loadout for TAQ 56 in Warzone 2 Season 1

The TAQ 56 is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The weapon closely resembles the Scar-H from previous titles and became an instant hit among players due to its low recoil and high rate of fire. This enables the weapon to shine in almost every situation, be it close-range or long. Due to the versatility of the gun, many players have claimed it to be the best weapon in Season 1.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched with Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, which introduced four new guns to the roster of weapons in both, the Battle Royale title and Modern Warfare 2. Despite this, the guns that were available at launch are running the show. One of them is the TAQ 56 Assault Rifle.

TAQ 56 is one of the best weapons to use in Warzone 2

TAQ 56 is considered one of the best weapons to use in Warzone 2 due to its high accuracy statistics as well as its fast rate of fire. It enables players to be accurate at longer ranges while raining down bullets on their enemies. To unlock it, players will have to reach a profile rank of Level 19. Once achieved, the Assault Rifle will be unlocked and available for use in the Battle Royale game.

Make sure to level up the weapon as well to unlock the numerous attachments that will enable you to enhance the capabilities of the rifle. Here's the recommended loadout to maximize the strengths of the weapon while minimizing its weaknesses:

TAQ 56 best attachments (image via Activision)

Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel (Tune it for maximum Recoil Steadiness and maximum Damage Range)

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel (Tune it for maximum Recoil Steadiness and maximum Damage Range) Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic (Tune it for maximum Aim Down Sight speed and Far Eye Position)

VLK 4.0 Optic (Tune it for maximum Aim Down Sight speed and Far Eye Position) Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (Tune it for maximum Bullet Velocity and more Aim Down Sight Speed)

Harbinger D20 (Tune it for maximum Bullet Velocity and more Aim Down Sight Speed) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (Tune it for maximum Damage Range and maximum Bullet Velocity)

5.56 High Velocity (Tune it for maximum Damage Range and maximum Bullet Velocity) Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Here's how these attachments enhance the TAQ 56:

Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel increases the weapon's damage range as well as its bullet velocity at the cost of ADS speed. This lowered Aim Down Sight speed is made up for by other attachments. Tuning it for Recoil Steadiness ensures better accuracy and tuning it for maximized damage range enables users to take down enemies quicker at distant locations.

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic is the cleanest optic that provides clear visuals of targets across distances. Warzone 2's map, Al Mazrah, is big and most encounters will be at mid to long-range. Hence, having a 4x scope ensures proper vision. Moreover, tuning it for maximum ADS reduces the time it takes to scope in and start shooting.

VLK 4.0 Optic (image via Activision)

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 is an excellent suppressor that surprisingly doesn't affect the weapon's damage range. However, it reduces ADS speed. Hence, tuning it for ADS speed becomes a must. Moreover, this suppressor will do its job of muffling the shots and reducing muzzle flash and smoke.

Ammunition: 5.56 High-Velocity ammo ensures that bullets travel fast across longer ranges. While this may not be essential for Modern Warfare 2, it becomes extremely crucial for Warzone 2. It is recommended to tune it for maximum range and maximum velocity.

Magazine: 40 Round Mag ensures that players don't run out of bullets. In Warzone 2, enemies will be everywhere and users will constantly be engaging in warfare. Hence, it is recommended to run the 40 Round Mag so that players don't run out of bullets in the middle of a fight.

That is all there is to know about the best loadout for TAQ 56 and the process of unlocking it in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

