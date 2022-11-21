When does the Modern Warfare 2 FC event start? Launch date, bundle items, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 introduced numerous changes and additions to the popular shooter game. Besides new game modes and maps, Season 1 also added the Modern Warfare 2 FC event, which introduces three of the best footballers on the planet as Operators along with several other cosmetic items for a limited period of time.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 went live on November 16 alongside the official release of Warzone 2. Through an official blog post, the developers revealed the content roadmap for the game's latest season. Among the various items listed therein, it mentions the Modern Warfare 2 FC event and provides insights as to what fans can expect from it.

This article takes a closer look at all the Operator bundles and the date of their arrival with the Modern Warfare 2 FC event.

All about the upcoming FC event in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Sign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the bit.ly/SoccerOperators Neymar + Pogba + Messi = SQUAD GOALSSign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the #CODBlog Neymar + Pogba + Messi = SQUAD GOALS 🔥⚽Sign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the #CODBlog 👉 bit.ly/SoccerOperators https://t.co/MKxBfPTT1P

As part of the Season 1 content, the MW2 FC event will be conducted in three phases starting November 21, with each phase introducing a new Operator bundle. There will be a total of three bundles, one for each footballer - Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Lionel Messi. Here's everything that fans need to know about their arrival in the game and everything that's included in it.

Neymar Jr. Operator Bundle (Tracer Pack)

The Neymar Jr Operator Bundle will arrive in the game on November 21. This bundle will include the Neymar Operator, “The Feared” Weapon Blueprint, and the “Longball” Weapon Blueprint. Players can purchase it directly from the in-game store during this limited-time event.

As mentioned in the blog, the "The Feared” Weapon Blueprint will be the weapon of choice for players who prefer stealth over intense firefights. Similarly, the “Longball” Weapon Blueprint will feature a Battle Rifle that's capable of raining down fire on enemies.

Paul Pogba Operator Bundle (Tracer Pack)

The Paul Pogba Operator Bundle (Tracer Pack) will arrive in the game on November 25. It will feature Paul Pogba as the Operator along with a “Series A” Weapon Blueprint and a “Counter Attack” Weapon Blueprint. Fans can purchase it directly from the store on the previously mentioned date.

“Series A” Weapon Blueprint is defined as a weapon meant for silent support. The “Counter Attack” Weapon Blueprint is expected to feature an accurate gun.

Messi Operator Bundle (Tracer Pack)

The Messi Operator Bundle will be part of the last phase of the MW2 FC event and will launch on November 29. Along with Messi as an Operator, the will contain two Weapon Blueprints, the sleek “Atomic Flea” and the “Blue Thunder," both of which are said to be devastating in close-quarters combat.

Just like the previous bundles, the Messi Operator pack will be available through the in-game store. All of the above Bundles under the MW2 FC event will feature an Emblem, a Sticker, a Charm, a Vehicle Skin, and a Finishing Move.

This is all there is to know about the Modern Warfare 2 FC event in Season 1.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes