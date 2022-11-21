How to get Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 CDL Team and Launch Pack

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 have finally arrived for fans to enjoy. Season 1 has introduced various new Operator skins, including the CDL Team Pack and CDL Launch Pack. As mentioned on the official CDL (Call of Duty League) website, this is the first time ever in CDL's history that the Launch Pack is available before the event, as it usually goes live during the tournament.

CDL is a competitive Call of Duty tournament organized by Activision, with the best teams from the game's esports scene competing for glory. Founded in 2020, the event is conducted in the COD title that's currently live for that year. In early 2022, players competed in Vanguard. However, in 2023, the primary title for the competition will be Modern Warfare 2.

This article takes a closer look at all the items that are available in these CDL Packs and how to obtain them.

Everything fans need to know about the CDL Team and

Launch Packs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

This year, CDL brings two different sets of bundles for its fanbase, the CDL Launch pack and the Team Pack. The Launch Pack features generic black-and-white Operator skins that define the tournament. Similarly, for Team Packs, every one of the twelve teams participating in the event has a skin representing them. Users can buy them all or only the team that they support. Here's everything you need to know about them.

Call of Duty League Launch Pack

Call of Duty League @CODLeague



Home & Away Skin Variants

Weapon Camo

Three Weapon Accessories

Two Emblems

Two Calling Cards



Available now on Season 1 is here and so is your #CDL2023 Launch Pack!Home & Away Skin VariantsWeapon CamoThree Weapon AccessoriesTwo EmblemsTwo Calling CardsAvailable now on callofdutyleague.com/en-us/league-p… Season 1 is here and so is your #CDL2023 Launch Pack!🔹 Home & Away Skin Variants🔹 Weapon Camo🔹 Three Weapon Accessories🔹 Two Emblems 🔹 Two Calling CardsAvailable now on callofdutyleague.com/en-us/league-p… https://t.co/vyduXAtiYs

The CDL Launch pack is already live in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, with fans now able to purchase them from the in-game store. To get them, you will have to launch the game and navigate to the Store tab. Here, you can find the 'Franchise Store' section. From there, you can purchase the CDL Launch Pack for $9.99. It went live on November 16 along with Season 1 for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

The Launch Pack includes four League Operator Skins: Male and Female for both Home and Away, one weapon camo, one CDL Logo weapon vinyl, bracket weapon charm, two calling cards, two emblems, and one weapon sticker.

Call of Duty League Team Pack

CDL Team Packs will be available for purchase starting November 29 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. There will be one set of skins available for all the teams, and the process to buy them is quite similar to the Launch Pack. On the date of its arrival, simply head to the in-game store's 'Franchise Store' section to buy them. This section is available at the bottom of the Store page.

Alternatively, fans can also head over to the Call of Duty League website and purchase it directly there. While the prices for this bundle are not officially revealed, the community is expecting it to be $9.99, similar to the 2022's Team Pack costs.

The Team Pack will include Weapon Camo, Male and Female Home and Away Operator Skins, a Vinyl Sticker, a regular Weapon Sticker, an Animated Calling Card, and an Emblem.

This is all there is to know about the CDL Launch and Team Packs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty League 2023 goes live on December 15 and will run until December 18. The highly anticipated competitive event will take place at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Poll : 0 votes