Is Call of Duty Vanguard worth playing in 2022?

Call of Duty Vanguard was 2021's release from the Call of Duty series, which has been relatively well-received by fans. The game, set in a World War II setting, has excited fans with the features and game modes it has brought.

Developed by Sledgehammer games, Call of Duty Vanguard was released worldwide in 2021. The game goes back to a retro era, with the setting changing from the Cold War era of 2020's release. It has been a generally good release with certain exciting elements. On the other hand, the game isn't entirely free from its share of criticisms.

Positives and Negatives - Where Call of Duty Vanguard has been delivered and where it has missed out

Call of Duty Vanguard has been successful in what would have been its primary objective - making a fun game. The game has a typically short campaign, different multiplayer modes, and even zombies are there.

Great collection of guns

A good FPS military shooter needs to have an exciting array of weapons to shoot it. Call of Duty Vanguard definitely delivers from that angle as Season 1 has a host of weapons ranging from pistols to snipers to be enjoyed by the players. Moreover, the gunplay feels good, and each gun adds a different element over the other and does not feel like mere reskins.

Short but fun campaign, great multiplayer

While the campaign is short, its main objective is to make the players prepared for the actual scene, which is multiplayer. The Call of Duty Vanguard campaign is short but doesn't feel linear at all. Moreover, it does an excellent job of helping the players get to the grips of the game and briefly showing what awaits them in the multiplayer section.

Coming to the multiplayer area, Call of Duty offers something for everyone. There are different modes, and players can enjoy it as a competitive scene or, in short, random bursts as well. However, the mode has its flaws as well and which are some of the major issues the game has experienced post-release

Several bugs

Since Call of Duty Vanguard's release, the game has suffered from its fair share of bugs. This has been a bigger problem given the fact that the game's major strength is the online mode. From weapons to maps, bugs and glitches have affected many areas of the game. Additionally, even a recent issue during the Festive Fervor event led to emergency bug fixes in Call of Duty.

Friddles @_Aike14



-Decent fun but people still sit too much in Blitz

-TDM, HP and Patrol might definitely be the way to go

-Shooting feels nice like MW which I enjoy(bit faster w Blitz like CW which is always welcome)

-Packet Burst are ruining it, Thoughts on Vanguard-Decent fun but people still sit too much in Blitz-TDM, HP and Patrol might definitely be the way to go-Shooting feels nice like MW which I enjoy(bit faster w Blitz like CW which is always welcome)-Packet Burst are ruining it, @SHGames shg fix pls Thoughts on Vanguard-Decent fun but people still sit too much in Blitz-TDM, HP and Patrol might definitely be the way to go-Shooting feels nice like MW which I enjoy(bit faster w Blitz like CW which is always welcome)-Packet Burst are ruining it, @SHGames shg fix pls

There is a major grievance: "Does Call of Duty Vanguard offers something groundbreakingly different?" The answer is no, but it also doesn't mean that Call of Duty Vanguard is a bad game.

Concluding thoughts

Also Read Article Continues below

In the areas where it hits, the game is a lot of fun. In certain aspects, Sledgehammer games have been able to reasonably keep the World War II setting feel alive despite many games having used the backdrop. The bugs need fixing, but Call of Duty Vanguard is worth playing in 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar