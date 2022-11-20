How to possibly fix 'Disconnected from Steam' error in Warzone 2?

The much-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally underway. On PC, the title is available on two platforms - Battle.net and Steam. While Battle.net fans enjoyed the title upon launch, a few players on the Steam version reported getting disconnected in the middle of the match. They were greeted with a 'Disconnected from Steam' error message that would result in the game crashing.

Warzone 2 launched on November 16 and despite the hype surrounding the title, it isn't without issues. The game is reported to be unoptimized for PCs and is often deemed to be an unfinished mess within the community. It was plagued with numerous crashes and errors on day 1, ruining the experience for many.

While the developers have been able to resolve several issues, the 'Disconnected from Steam' error is still bugging players. This article takes a closer look at some potential fixes for the 'Disconnected from Steam' error in Warzone 2.

Fixes for the 'Disconnected from Steam' error in Warzone 2

This error isn't uncommon and mostly occurs when players are loaded into the match. As they are playing, the error shows up and crashes the game. The error isn't limited to the battle royale title and has also been reported to appear in Modern Warfare 2. While there are no confirmed fixes as of yet, fans have been able to identify a few solutions that are reportedly mitigating the issue.

Here are some of the fixes to the 'Disconnected from Steam' error in Warzone 2:

1) Clear Steam download cache

If you are continuously receiving this error, try clearing the Steam download cache. To do so, go to your Steam settings. Then navigate to the 'Download' section. Here, find the 'Clear Download Cache' button and click on it. This will sign you out of Steam. You can now log in and your Steam download cache will be reset.

2) Turn off 'On-Demand Texture Streaming'

Turning off 'On-Demand Texture Streaming' (Image via Activision)

This option should only be enabled when you have a strong internet connection. If not, it might cause the game to stutter and create numerous network-related issues. To turn off this feature within Warzone 2, first, navigate to the Graphics settings and move to the 'Quality' section. Here, under the 'Details & Textures' section, find the On-Demand Texture Streaming option and turn it off.

3) Verify the integrity of game files

This is one of the most basic steps and should always be implemented if users are facing technical glitches with their games. Doing this will scan all your game files and if any file is corrupted, it will delete them and acquire a fresh copy from Warzone 2 servers. To do so, right-click on the title from your Library. Then click on Properties. From there, go to Local Files and select the 'Verify Integrity of Game Files' button. This will automatically repair all your broken files.

4) Allow the game in your Anti-virus

It could happen that your anti-virus has mistakenly restricted your game from accessing the internet through its built-in firewall. Hence, it is recommended to add the game to your 'Allowed' list within your anti-virus. The process will differ depending on the security solution you are using.

5) Clear the DNS cache

Lastly, you can try clearing your DNS cache. To do so, press the 'Win+R' key. This will open up the 'Run' window. Here, type in 'cmd' and then press 'Ctrl+Shift+Enter'. This will open the Command Prompt with administrator privileges. Once it is done, copy and paste the following into the window

ipconfig /flushdns

Now press enter to execute the command. If successful, it will greet you with a message saying "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache".

These are some of the most common fixes currently working for the 'Disconnected from Steam' error in Warzone 2. If the problem persists, users can contact the Activision support team for further assistance.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly-anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes