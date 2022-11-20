Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 4080

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 marks a new era for the franchise as well as the battle royale genre. Along with modern technology and advanced AI combatants, it also features numerous graphical upgrades. Overall, the title is a technological marvel that brings the world of Al Mazrah to life.

RTX 4080 is one of the latest launches from Nvidia. It is a high-end graphics card that is capable of running any title at 4K resolution with brilliant visuals and smooth framerates. While the GPU attracted controversy at its launch due to its pricing and misleading name, Nvidia has rectified its mistakes and it is quickly gaining popularity among PC gaming enthusiasts.

With that being said, this guide offers the best possible Warzone 2 settings to use with this card.

RTX 4080 is overkill for Warzone 2

RTX 4080 delivers higher performance than what Warzone 2 requires. The GPU is capable of maxing out the game even at 4K resolutions. However, the settings suggested in this article are to maximize one's framerate without compromising much on the visuals. At resolutions such as 1080p, the GPU will be bottlenecked by the CPU. Hence, it is suggested to play games with at least 4K or 1440p.

These are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with RTX 4080.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 4080

RTX 4080 Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution

Select your monitor's maximum resolution Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: High

High Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: High

High Tessellation: All

All Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: High

High Water Caustics: On

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: High

High Screen Space Shadows: High

High Spot Shadow Quality: High

High Spot Cache: Ultra

Ultra Particle Lighting: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)

Static Objects (GTAO) GTAO Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: High

High Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90)

90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These settings will ensure an optimal experience in Warzone 2. However, if fans wish to do so, they may tweak a few settings to match their gameplay preferences. It is also recommended to update the Nvidia drivers to the latest version.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, as well as the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

