Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 4080

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 marks a new era for the franchise as well as the battle royale genre. Along with modern technology and advanced AI combatants, it also features numerous graphical upgrades. Overall, the title is a technological marvel that brings the world of Al Mazrah to life.
RTX 4080 is one of the latest launches from Nvidia. It is a high-end graphics card that is capable of running any title at 4K resolution with brilliant visuals and smooth framerates. While the GPU attracted controversy at its launch due to its pricing and misleading name, Nvidia has rectified its mistakes and it is quickly gaining popularity among PC gaming enthusiasts.
With that being said, this guide offers the best possible Warzone 2 settings to use with this card.
RTX 4080 is overkill for Warzone 2
RTX 4080 delivers higher performance than what Warzone 2 requires. The GPU is capable of maxing out the game even at 4K resolutions. However, the settings suggested in this article are to maximize one's framerate without compromising much on the visuals. At resolutions such as 1080p, the GPU will be bottlenecked by the CPU. Hence, it is suggested to play games with at least 4K or 1440p.
These are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with RTX 4080.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 4080
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: High
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: All
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: High
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: High
- Screen Space Shadows: High
- Spot Shadow Quality: High
- Spot Cache: Ultra
- Particle Lighting: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)
- GTAO Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These settings will ensure an optimal experience in Warzone 2. However, if fans wish to do so, they may tweak a few settings to match their gameplay preferences. It is also recommended to update the Nvidia drivers to the latest version.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, as well as the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.