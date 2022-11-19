How to get loadouts quickly in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's take on loadouts is controversial. When the title was first revealed in the Call of Duty: NEXT event, loadouts weren't a part of the gameplay. This created an uproar in the community. After the backlash, however, the developers decided to make loadouts a part of the game.

Loadout drops allow players to use weapons they are familiar with and assign perks that are beneficial to their style of play.

Plane flying over Al Mazrah drops loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are dropped by a plane flying over Al Mazrah. The vehicle alerts all players alive in a match when one has been dropped.

However, this doesn't happen early in a match and will require players to be patient. Moreover, even if players get near a loadout drop, chances are that other squads in the area will also be competing for it.

If players want customized weapons, they can simply approach the Buy Station 2.0 or the 'Shop' to buy one. However, this doesn't offer all the perks or equipment. This only grants them one weapon.

There is no way for players to purchase a loadout drop. However, there is a strategy that they can use to get a loadout drop early in the game.

You can follow the steps given below to get loadouts quickly in Call of Duty: Warzone 2:

Approach a Stronghold. Once there, ensure that you or your team are the first to arrive at the location.

Now clear all the AI enemies that approach you. They are not to be taken lightly, as they will attack on sight.

After clearing the Stronghold of all AI-controlled enemies, proceed to defuse the bomb. Doing this will grant you various loot and a loadout drop early in the game. Moreover, this gives users a UAV that reveals all nearby enemies.

Earning free weapon blueprints along with loadout drops

Enemies in a Black Site in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are more difficult to defeat (Image via Activision)

Players can also earn a loadout drop along with a free weapon blueprint. To do this, follow the steps given below:

You or your team will have to clear a Stronghold and defuse the bomb. However, you must be the first player or team to do so.

After the bomb is defused, you will be granted a key to a Black Site.

Now enter the Black Site and clear it by defeating all enemies. These AI combatants are harder than those found in Strongholds. Once cleared, you will be able to get your hands on a loadout drop and a free, permanent weapon blueprint.

This is all you need to know about getting loadout drops in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in the fastest way possible.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

