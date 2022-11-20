How to get the secret nuke in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brings numerous upgrades and changes over its prequel. The latest graphical improvements, audio technologies, and combat systems have helped kick-start a new era for the popular series. While the title has innovated on various fronts, it still retains a few elements from past games. One of them being the iconic Nuke.

Nukes are special streak rewards earned that when activated, annihilate everyone on the map to end the match. It is one of the most sought-after killstreaks and certainly isn't easy to achieve. However, the Nuke in Warzone 2 doesn't quite function the same way it used to in the previous titles.

This article takes a closer look into the process of acquiring a secret nuke in Warzone 2.

Everything fans need to know about Nukes in Warzone 2

As previously mentioned, Nukes aren't new to Warzone 2. They have been present in the Call of Duty series under different names since the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009). In the title, players needed a 25-kill streak to acquire the 'Tactical Nuke'. Similarly, it also appears in Modern Warfare 3 and the latest entry Modern Warfare 2 (2022), where it is called the M.O.A.B and the MGB Nuke respectively.

To acquire it in the latest MW2 game, players have to go on a 30-kill streak without dying. This grants them the MGB Nuke, which when deployed, instantly ends the game and kills everyone in the match. The feature is also available in Warzone 2 but it isn't that simple. It involves match-winning streaks instead of kills and also asks the player to complete a few objectives within the match.

Here's how you can get your hands on the secret Nuke in Warzone 2:

1) First, you will have to win five matches in a row, which is probably the most difficult part of the entire process. However, there is no official statement regarding this requirement. Some fans claim that there's no option to achieve nukes even after five wins, despite the strategy working for the majority of players.

2) Now, as you head into your sixth match, you will receive a message on your screen stating "Champion's Quest Available". Proceed to track the contract by pressing the key mentioned on the screen. On PC, the default is 'Caps'.

3) Once the contract is tracked, three yellow Warzone icons will appear in different parts of the map. As you approach one of those locations, the game will alert you again with the message "Champion's Quest Initiated".

4) A timer will then appear on the left side of your screen along with three elements that you will need to collect within the specified time. The game will specify where to find them with time. Continue to collect all three materials.

All three elements (Image via Activision)

After you collect the first material, you will be marked as 'Most Wanted', which will allow other players nearby to spot you easily. Similarly, each one of the items carries some negative effects like continuously damaging your or your teammates' health, and scrambling the radar.

5) Once collected, wait for the third circle to collapse as this will shut down the timer. Now a plane will go over the fourth zone and drop a marker on the map with the Nuke symbol.

6) Now, you have five minutes to reach that point. Once there, proceed to drop all the elements into the Nuke shell and arm it. This will remove all the negative effects.

7) You will then have to defend the Nuke Oncewo minutes. After you have successfully defended it, the Nuke will go off, killing everyone on the map and ending the match to hand you and your team victory.

Jake @OPMarked Calling Card and Emblem for successfully launching a Nuke in Warzone 2.0 Calling Card and Emblem for successfully launching a Nuke in Warzone 2.0 https://t.co/vntLvmK1l9

Doing so will also reward the team with an in-game Sticker, Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Charm.

All the above-mentioned steps are what's required to get the secret Nuke in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

