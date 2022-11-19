How to get your loadout from a completed Stronghold in Warzone 2

Strongholds in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reward players with Loadout drops where one can equip their favorite weapon classes. They contain a set of personalized perks, equipment, and two sets of weapons that can be customized with the Gunsmith 2.0 system before heading into a match. Loadout drops can be accessed either from Strongholds, Black Sites, or random locations in Al Mazrah where a plane drops them.

While it was stated that only the first team to clear a Stronghold and defuse the bomb could access the Loadout drop, it has been found that being the first team or player to arrive at the scene isn't a requirement. Loadouts can be availed from Strongholds late into the game.

This article takes a closer look at obtaining loadouts from a Stronghold in Warzone 2 after it has been completed.

Everything about earning loadouts from Strongholds in Warzone 2

Loadouts have been a controversial topic in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 ever since it was publicly revealed in the Call of Duty: Next event. In its development stage, it didn't have Loadout drops and only enabled players to buy their customized weapons from the Buy Station 2.0 or Shops within Al Mazrah.

This implied that users were not able to equip their favorite weapon classes with all the perks and equipment. However, the developers responded to the concerns of the fan base and decided to include them in the final launch. Players can currently access them via Strongholds, Black Sites, and random drops.

Earlier, it was believed that to acquire from Strongholds, you or your team had to be the first to arrive at the location and eliminate all the AI enemies in the area. Once that was done, you had to defuse the bomb to avail numerous rewards and, finally, the Loadout drop.

Black Sites in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Similarly, players can also complete a Black Site and this will reward them with a free weapon blueprint along with the Loadout drop and other items.

Acquiring loadouts from a completed Stronghold

ModernWarzone 2.0 @ModernWarzone



All you have to do is kill 10 AI enemies at the stronghold and you’ll be rewarded with your loadout. If a stronghold has already been completed you can still get your loadout from it!All you have to do is kill 10 AI enemies at the stronghold and you’ll be rewarded with your loadout. #Warzone2 If a stronghold has already been completed you can still get your loadout from it! All you have to do is kill 10 AI enemies at the stronghold and you’ll be rewarded with your loadout. #Warzone2

To access your loadout from a completed Stronghold, you will first have to make your way to one that's nearest to you. Once in, take out ten AI combatants in the area. Once they are taken care of, a Loadout drop will appear that will enable you and your team to equip their favorite loadouts containing both sets of weapons, equipment, and personalized perks.

However, be careful as you approach a completed Stronghold since they are a great spot for enemies to hide. The first team to clear it off enemies and defuse the bomb gets access to a UAV in the area, this will alert them of your arrival and they can easily take you out.

So, it is recommended to carry your UAV if you are going to collect your loadout from a completed Stronghold.

This is all there is to know about obtaining customized loadouts from completed Strongholds in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes