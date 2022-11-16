How does the new circle collapse work in Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is just a few hours away from release. The highly anticipated latest iteration of the ultimate battle royale experience from Call of Duty is set to introduce plenty of new and interesting content. Since there's a lot to talk about in the new Warzone and what's yet to come, fans will need to be aware of some of the major changes arriving with the game.

Like other battle royales, Warzone had a large circle that got smaller over time, a classic feature of this particular game mode. In the previous Warzone, this circle was made of toxic gas spreading through the city of Verdansk and became the signature feature of Warzone.

However, with a brand new engine and game mechanics, Warzone's typical circle collapsing system has changed and here's what it looks like in the upcoming game.

Warzone 2.0's new circle collapse system will add more variety to the gameplay

The first thing you'll notice in the game is that the usual green toxic gas is not present anymore. Instead, there's a large sandstorm that slowly restricts the map of Al Mazrah within its grasp. However, this is not the only change that's coming to Warzone 2.0.

An interesting change that makes Warzone 2.0 so different from its prequel is the way that the circle collapses. The Circle Collapse system of Warzone 2.0 functions in a randomized order. In some matches, players will face a typical battle royale-style collapse system, with the circle closing normally after a certain period of time. However, in some other matches, the zone behaves quite differently.

The new system will create smaller circles all over the map, with the number of smaller circles even going up to three at the same time. When this split collapse occurs, the remaining players will be forced to head to different sectors of the map. Normally, their objective would be to get to safety and survive until these circles merge into one final circle.

Clearly, this entirely new system requires more strategic gameplay than ever before. In a recent blog post, Call of Duty provided three strategies to deal with this brand new change.

Smaller circle calls for close-quarters combat

With one large circle splitting into multiple smaller circles, there's bound to be many more player-to-player engagements. Although players will definitely find different ways to handle this situation, it's highly recommended that they pick up close-range weapons for effective gameplay within the smaller circles.

The circle split can happen anytime during the match and, depending on the time, the split circles' sizes will vary.

Cross circle engagements will create more exciting gameplay than ever

Another thing to keep in mind is that players can use sniper rifles to engage in cross-circle fights. They will be able to spot enemies through the storm and potentially fire at them. However, considerable bullet drop and poor visibility will likely be a hindrance to any competent sniper's aim. If you can master that ability, you'll have a greater advantage than others.

You can also use your Gas Mask or Stim to make your way through the zone and reach a more favorable position.

The Merge

- Safe Zone splits into multiple Circles.

- Circles reduce in size.

- Circles reconverge into a single Safe Zone.



The new circle collapses in Al Mazrah:

- Safe Zone splits into multiple Circles.

- Circles reduce in size.

- Circles reconverge into a single Safe Zone.

This is one of the most important parts of the new circle-collapse system in Warzone 2.0. If you rotate yourself into an advantageous position, you also need to consider where the final circle will be after the merging of the smaller circles. The newly created circle will likely be in the middle of these smaller circles, potentially following a 'Venn diagram' style.

This latest addition will clearly enhance the tactical elements of the shooter and make gameplay far more engaging in Warzone 2.0.

